CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Beacon Hill Roll Call

capenews.net
 9 days ago

The House and Senate: Beacon Hill Roll Call records local representatives’ and senators’ votes on roll calls from the week of October 4-8. Hens (H 4194)—House 156-1, approved a bill that would make changes and put Massachusetts in line with other larger egg-producing states that have put in place standards for...

www.capenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

What do Florida businesses think about the GOP’s attack on vaccine mandates?

TALLAHASSEE — As Gov. Ron DeSantis calls legislators into special session next month, the quiet pushback of the powerful business industry is already being felt. Although the governor may have declared war on employer vaccine mandates, he has also carefully steered clear of any talk that he will ask legislators to outlaw the practice by private employers, as Texas lawmakers tried and failed to do this month when faced with business opposition in that state.
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Obama hits the stump in US battleground Virginia

Former US president Barack Obama was due to campaign Saturday in a neck-and-neck state election touted as a bellwether of public opinion on Joe Biden's first year in the White House. "Look, there's a reason President Barack Obama is in Virginia right now.
VIRGINIA STATE
bigrapidsnews.com

Michigan Legislature Roll Call Report

Senate Bill 687, Create school choice tax credit and K-12 scholarships program: Passed 20 to 16 in the Senate. To create a K-12 “student opportunity scholarship program” that would allow individuals and companies to get a tax credit for contributing to a nonprofit “scholarship organization” that would provide grants to lower income families to pay tuition at a non-pubic school, or pay for other education expenses, services and supplies. Beneficiaries would get individual accounts from which families could draw money for permitted expenses.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
madison

Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues this week. FREE VETERANS FROM FEES ACT: Voting 421 for and 3 against, the House on Tuesday waived (HR 1029) the application fee for veterans’ special events at war memorials held on land belonging to the National Park Service in the District of Columbia.
WISCONSIN STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: The unresolved constitutional issues in redistricting

It was encouraging to watch the New Hampshire House Special Committee on Redistricting finally discussing draft maps at their recent work session on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Rep. Carol McGuire presented N.H. House maps that she had developed for three counties: Belknap, Grafton, and Merrimack. She had clearly put significant effort into developing the maps, the […] The post Commentary: The unresolved constitutional issues in redistricting appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becca Rausch
Documented

AOC Revives Citizenship Bill for 9/11 Cleanup Crew

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and two other legislators reintroduced a federal bill to put immigrants who helped clean up after the 9/11 attacks on a fast track to U.S. citizenship. The […] The post AOC Revives Citizenship Bill for 9/11 Cleanup Crew appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

State Senator Pat Stefano Introduces Legislation To Expand Pennsylvania’s Castle Doctrine Law

By: Erika Stanish HARRISBURG (KDKA) – State Senator Pat Stefano (R-32) is pushing to expand Pennsylvania’s Castle Doctrine law. Castle Doctrine governs how far a person can go to defend their property. Stefano introduced new legislation Thursday that would allow Pennsylvanians to use self-defense beyond their home to their property line. “Forcing law-abiding Pennsylvanians to wait to defend their loved ones until a criminal enters their home could result in the unnecessary loss of innocent life – a tragedy made worse because it could have been prevented,” Sen. Stefano said. “The right to defend oneself should not be limited, as it is in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#House#Beacon Hill Roll Call
Washington Post

Why Democrats are in such a rush to get their social safety net bill passed

Last week, negotiations between Democrats in Washington on their big social safety net bill were flailing. But suddenly this week, it looks like things are gelling. “It’s been a very productive week for Democrats as we’ve inched closer to finalizing an agreement,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said earlier this week. “I do think I’ll get a deal,” President Biden confidently predicted Thursday in a town hall. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Friday a deal is within reach.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Baltimore

Voting Rights Activists Head To Washington In Support Of The Free To Vote Act

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Voting rights activists boarded a bus in Baltimore Saturday morning to head to Washington Saturday morning to rally in support of the Free to Vote Act. It’s the final leg of a more than 200-mile journey of walking, biking, and driving from West Virginia to Washington to call on Congress to pass the Freedom to Vote Act. “I think our democracy is under threat,” Whit Athey said before getting on the bus. Republican lawmakers voted unanimously on Wednesday to block the bill, which was introduced in response to several states passing what Democrats call restrictive voter laws. “We know we have to nix or fix the filibuster to get these bills passed,” said Charlie Cooper, with For the People Maryland. “It’s a good turnout. People are coming to Washington from Connecticut, New York, and Georgia.” Republicans are calling the bill a federal election takeover, but Jean Athey says it’s about protecting our democracy. “If people can’t vote, if the vote is suppressed, we can just forget about it,” she said.
WASHINGTON STATE
Seattle Times

Cheney’s consultants are given an ultimatum: Drop her, or be dropped

WASHINGTON — A prominent Washington lobbyist close to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, is warning Republican political consultants that they must choose between working for Rep. Liz Cheney or McCarthy, an ultimatum that marks the full rupture between the two House Republicans. Jeff Miller, the lobbyist and a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Marketing
capenews.net

A Proud Part Of Town - Letter

In response to Wendy Williams’s guest commentary in the October 15 Mashpee Enterprise…. I was as amazed that Ms. Williams found a way to insult Buff Chace’s Mashpee Commons twice in a letter to the editor that was supposedly about John Cotton and the ethics of possible conflicts of interest.
MASHPEE, MA
capenews.net

SJC Agrees To Review Of Bourne Marijuana Bylaw Ban

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has agreed to review the case involving the Haven Center and a prohibition bylaw banning retail sales of recreational marijuana in the Town of Bourne. An email from the SJC to Bourne Town Counsel Robert S. Troy and Benjamin E. Zehnder, attorney for the Haven...
BOURNE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy