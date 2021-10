Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. What to watch for: Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs knows Patriots QB Mac Jones well from their time together as teammates at Alabama. Diggs, a second-round pick in 2020, became only the second Cowboys defender to record an interception in each of the first five games of a season (Don Bishop, 1961). Jones, the Patriots' 2021 first-round pick, used to face Diggs in practice as Alabama's scout-team QB and already knows what it's like to be picked by him. "He has a really good feel for the game," Jones said.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO