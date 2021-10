VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A tree fell on a home in western Vanderburgh County on Friday night.

The homeowner said that it happened very fast, almost as soon as the rain started around 7:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

CenterPoint is waiting on a tree removal service to clear the fallen limbs so they can work on the power.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).