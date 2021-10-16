CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Forces overtime with goal

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Kubalik scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils. The Czech winger tallied...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

The Last Five First Goal Scorers Of The Season For The Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks had a big game last night. It was the first of the season, and it featured some great play for both teams. One of the highlights of the first game of the season is seeing who scores the first goal for the team. Who is going to be the one who starts the Blackhawks season out with the first goal of the season?
NHL
New York Post

Jack Hughes’ OT goal propels Devils past Blackhawks

Not only did defenseman Dougie Hamilton pay instant dividends for the New Jersey Devils, Jack Hughes had a game worthy of a No. 1 overall pick. Hughes scored his second goal of the game less than a minute into overtime, the high-priced Hamilton scored on his first shot as a Devil and New Jersey posted a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks after blowing a late two-goal lead on Friday night.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Connor Murphy: Buries goal in loss

Murphy scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche. Murphy brought the Blackhawks within two goals with his third-period marker. The 28-year-old has long been a solid defender, logging 100-plus blocked shots in six of the last seven years. He signed a four-year contract extension in August, so it appears he'll be part of the Blackhawks' top-four blueliners for awhile, but his limited scoring potential will likely prevent him from widespread fantasy relevance.
NHL
Daily Herald

Byram gets first NHL goal, Avalanche beat Blackhawks 4-2

DENVER -- Bowen Byram scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to lead the short-handed Colorado Avalanche to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night. Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog each had a goal and an assist for Colorado,...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Kings, Blues, Blackhawks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.
NHL
arcamax.com

Jack Hughes scores highlight goal in overtime as Devils top Blackhawks in opener

NEWARK, N.J. – Dougie Hamilton could not have drawn it up much better. First game. First shift. First shot. One loud introduction to his new team and fanbase. The star defenseman scored 17 seconds into the season opener as the Devils beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3, in overtime on Friday before a sellout crowd at Prudential Center. Andreas Johnsson added a goal and Jack Hughes scored twice, including the OT winner.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Gives up three goals in loss

Lankinen gave up three goals on 24 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Canucks on Thursday. The fourth goal was an empty-netter. Lankinen was unable to stop the Blackhawks' early season skid, although one goal of support wasn't going to get very far anyway. The Finn has allowed eight goals on 69 shots through three appearances (two starts) this year. Marc-Andre Fleury will likely get the starting nod Sunday against the Red Wings, but neither of the Blackhawks' goalies have done much to earn the trust of fantasy managers yet.
NHL
WGN News

Blackhawks’ Kane misses practice due to COVID-19 protocol

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane missed practice on Saturday because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Fellow forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Erik Gustafsson also missed practice for the same reason. The announcement doesn’t necessarily mean that any of the players tested positive. General manager Stan Bowman said during training camp that the […]
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jake McCabe: Sends helper in loss

McCabe posted an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. McCabe helped out on Tyler Johnson's goal in the first period -- those two, along with Jonathan Toews with the primary assist -- each recorded important firsts on the play. For McCabe, it was his first point as a Blackhawk. The 28-year-old has added 11 hits, 10 blocks, six shots on net and a minus-5 rating through six contests as a top-four defenseman. He's a more defensive player by nature, with a career high of 20 points set in 2016-17 with the Sabres. He hasn't had more than 14 points in a campaign since.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Nabs first helper

Strome recorded an assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. Strome was a healthy scratch for the first four games of the year, but he's made a modest impact in the last two contests. He has four shots on net, six PIM and a plus-1 rating in addition to his helper on Henrik Borgstrom's goal Sunday. Most of the Blackhawks' depth forwards have struggled to make an impact, so it'll only take a little positive play for Strome to work his way up the lineup.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks still haven’t held a lead this season as they fall to 0-5-1 with a 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings — and the sellout streak at the United Center ends

The Chicago Blackhawks saw one hallowed streak come to a halt while laying claim to one of the worst streaks in NHL history. The Hawks smashed the 2000-01 Washington Capitals’ record of 350 minutes, 25 seconds without holding a lead to start a season. After the Hawks’ 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night at the United Center, the new record stands at 360:57. And counting. It was ...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Registers power-play assist

Jones posted a power-play assist and a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. Jones set up Dominik Kubalik's tally in the second period. While four assists (three on the power play) isn't bad production from Jones, he's also taken a minus-9 rating in six contests. The 27-year-old has added 18 shots on net, nine blocked shots and three hits, but he hasn't been able to be a stabilizing force on a Blackhawks blue line in need of significant improvement.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Dishes pair of helpers

Toews recorded two assists and four shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. He also won 17 of 23 faceoffs. As the Blackhawks have struggled as a team, so has Toews individually. His assists Sunday were his first points of the campaign. The 33-year-old center has added 12 shots on net and a minus-6 rating in six contests, but fantasy managers should be encouraged now that he's gotten on the scoresheet.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Adam Gaudette: Picks up assist

Gaudette notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. Gaudette earned the secondary helper on Henrik Borgstrom's goal as the Blackhawks' third line gave the team some life in the third period. The assist was Gaudette's first point in three appearances. He posted 11 points in 40 contests between the Blackhawks and the Canucks last year, but the 25-year-old hasn't completely secured his place in the lineup so far, although Sunday's outing was a step in the right direction.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury: Can't stop skid

Fleury gave up six goals on 37 shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. Half of the goals against Fleury came off the stick of Red Wings rookie Lucas Raymond, who notched his first career hat trick. The struggles persist for Fleury, who is 0-4-0 with 18 goals allowed on 112 shots, an .839 save percentage. We know the 36-year-old didn't go from Vezina winner to worst-in-the-league over one summer, but the Blackhawks poor defensive play as a team makes Fleury a massively risky option in fantasy for now.
NHL

Comments / 0

