Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Forces overtime with goal

McCabe posted an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. McCabe helped out on Tyler Johnson's goal in the first period -- those two, along with Jonathan Toews with the primary assist -- each recorded important firsts on the play. For McCabe, it was his first point as a Blackhawk. The 28-year-old has added 11 hits, 10 blocks, six shots on net and a minus-5 rating through six contests as a top-four defenseman. He's a more defensive player by nature, with a career high of 20 points set in 2016-17 with the Sabres. He hasn't had more than 14 points in a campaign since.

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO