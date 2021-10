The Blackhawks gave up 3 goals in the first to later fight back to a 4-2 loss. Okay, the first game of the season didn’t start the way the Blackhawks had hoped. Not only did they fall to a 3-0 deficit in the first period, but they almost lost both Kirby Dach and Alex Debrincat to serious injury. Dach was amazing last night with two high-risk opportunities, but Darcy Kuemper stopped both chances. The Blackhawks are much better than what we saw at the start of the game, and ran into a hot goaltender when they found their legs.

