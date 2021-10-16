CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks' Kirby Dach: Nets power-play goal Friday

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Dach scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils. Dach continues to...

www.cbssports.com

nhltradetalk.com

Landeskog Suspended Two Games for Boarding Hit on Kirby Dach

The NHL Department of Player Safety has come down on Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog just one game into the 2021-22 NHL season. He has been suspended two games for his hit on Kirby Dach of the Chicago Blackhawks, a boarding hit that caught Dach in a vulnerable position. The...
NHL
bleachernation.com

Gabriel Landeskog Will Have Hearing After That Dangerous Hit on Kirby Dach (Update: Suspended Two Games)

Following a 4-2 win over the Blackhawks last night, the Colorado Avalanche may be in danger of being without both Nathan MacKinnon (COVID protocols) and Captain Gabriel Landeskog. In the third period of the game last night, Landeskog hit Kirby Dach into the boards while Dach was down on one knee. It was a dangerous hit to a vulnerable player that could have ended up much worse than it did for Dach.
NHL
Kirby Dach
KREX

Byram gets first NHL goal, Avalanche beat Blackhawks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — The veteran defenseman got Colorado started, the 20-year-old rookie chipped in with a milestone goal and the Avalanche began their Stanley Cup quest with a victory. Bowen Byram, Colorado’s youngest player at 20 years, 4 months, scored his first NHL goal and added an assist, and 34-year-old Jack Johnson also scored to […]
NHL
bleachernation.com

About Last Night, NHL on TNT, the Hit on Dach, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

So … that could have gone better. Last night’s matchup had all the fanfare and excitement you could pack into opening night for the Chicago Blackhawks. New faces, familiar faces, high expectations, and then … *fart*. Three goals in a five-minute span in the opening period, where at one point the Blackhawks were out-shot 16-2 by the Colorado Avalanche and the game was effectively over. While the final score was 4-2, the game was never that close. It was game one of 82, so there’s plenty of hockey left to play, but the Blackhawks don’t have a lot of time to correct course from this kind of start. They’ll have to be much better tomorrow night when they play a much more evenly matched New Jersey Devils team.
NHL
FanSided

Kirby Dach: The Chicago Blackhawks Future Or Also Present

Drafted to be the long-term replacement for Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, Kirby Dach has yet to play a full season for the Hawks. With strong individual performances during a disappointing start to the season for the Chicago Blackhawks, the 20-year-old Dach is earning top-line minutes after three games in his third year. Dach was drafted to be the future but is quickly becoming one of the more important figures in the present.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres waive Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres will wait until after practice on Monday to announce their final 23-man roster for the 2021-22 regular season. We got a little insight on Sunday when only Axel Jonsson-Fjallby was waived by the 2 p.m. ET deadline. That means Cody Eakin and John Hayden have not been waived and have made the team.
NHL
FanSided

The Last Five First Goal Scorers Of The Season For The Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks had a big game last night. It was the first of the season, and it featured some great play for both teams. One of the highlights of the first game of the season is seeing who scores the first goal for the team. Who is going to be the one who starts the Blackhawks season out with the first goal of the season?
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Henrik Borgstrom: Draws power-play helper

Borgstrom produced a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche. The Finn earned the secondary helper on Dominik Kubalik's first-period goal. Borgstrom saw 13:25 of ice time in his Blackhawks debut, skating on the third line with Kirby Dach and Brandon Hagel as linemates. Head coach Jeremy Colliton is known to shuffle his forward groups within games, so it's possible Borgstrom could see occasional top-six usage. Fantasy managers can wait and see how his season progresses.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Lights lamp on power play

Kubalik scored a power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche. Kubalik's first-period tally cut the Blackhawks' deficit to 3-1 after an ugly start to the season opener in Denver. The 26-year-old winger logged 16:10 of ice time while working on the second line Wednesday. Kubalik should be good for a steady shot volume in a top-six role, and he posted 38 points in 56 contests last year. That extrapolates to a 56-point pace in a full 82-game season, which makes the Czech native a solid choice in fantasy.
NHL
FanSided

Blackhawks: All the newcomers playing on the team this year

The Blackhawks open their season on Wednesday night against the Colorado Avalanche, but before that matchup let’s highlight the newcomers on the roster and what fans should expect from them. Here is the complete lineup for the Blackhawks going into the first game of the season:. Alex DeBrincat – Tyler...
NHL
Daily Voice

NY Islanders Legend Mike Bossy Battling Lung Cancer

Hockey Hall of Fame forward Mike Bossy announced that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.A New York Islanders legend, the 64-year-old Bossy announced that he will be stepping away from his role as a hockey analyst with TVA Sport in Canada to receive treatment following his diagnosis.“I can assu…
HOCKEY
theforestscout.com

A New Era: The Chicago Blackhawks Are Ready To Play

Wednesday, October 13th, begins the most wonderful time of the year; but I’m not talking about Christmas, I’m talking about the 2021 – 2022 NHL season. There are many reasons why this season is like no other. Between a completely new team in the Seattle Kraken and continued COVID precautions, viewers have no idea what to expect. However, for fans of the Chicago Blackhawks, this season is one to look forward to.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Nets power-play goal

Ekman-Larsson scored a power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Oilers. He added three hits and two PIM. The Canucks' first goal had a former Coyotes flavor, as Ekman-Larsson scored it and Conor Garland produced the secondary assist. OEL struggled a bit with 24 points, 72 hits and 83 shots on goal in 46 contests last season. He'll bring solid physicality and a veteran presence to a still-young Canucks blue line. The Swede is expected to see a fair amount of power-play time, which gives him a safe floor for fantasy managers in need of offense from the blue line.
NHL
sandiegogulls.com

Perreault, Lettieri Score Power-Play Goal As Gulls Fall In Opener

One game doesn’t make a season, but tonight’s 5-2 loss to the Ontario Reign certainly left the San Diego Gulls with a sour feeling. “We played a hockey club that was way more in-sync, you could see a feel, a build-up of last year,” head coach Joel Bouchard said following the loss. “They were very comfortable. It was a very bad game for us, not the one we wanted. We’ve got a lot of work to do.
NHL

