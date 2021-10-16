CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Monroe returned to anglers in the fall

Republic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Monroe is Indiana’s largest inland body of water. During the summer months, boat traffic is heavy. Fisherman find relief in the fall. At roughly 11,000 acres, Monroe offers a lot of options for where to fish. Time on the water will help educate anglers to the better spots, but to...

www.therepublic.com

