Bachelor in Paradise season 7 aired its three-hour-good-lord-I’m-exhausted finale last night, and THREE couples walked away from the show engaged. But of course, we can’t forget that Paradise stopped filming weeks ago, and that relationships in Bachelor Nation don’t exactly have a great track record for lasting. So...is everyone still together? All three couples hit Instagram during the finale last night to update fans on their relationship status, so let’s start with these two:

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 19 DAYS AGO