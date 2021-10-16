CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Shares First Look At Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman Selina Kyle

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPbZn_0cSx9g0i00 Director Matt Reeves has shared three teasers from his forthcoming film The Batman ’, set for a 2022 release and starring Robert Pattinson in the title role. The $100 million budgeted film is scheduled for a March 2022 release.

The big reveal in the Reeves tweets was a look at Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. The brief look, sans costume, was the third in a series of teases posted over the last two days ahead of a new The Batman trailer reveal anticipated at Saturday’s DC FanDome event.

The Reeves tweets:

