Chicago, IL

Teen boy, 16, critically hurt in Humboldt Park shooting

By Sun-Times Wire
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 9 days ago
A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Friday in Humboldt Park. The...

Chicago Sun-Times

3 killed, 26 others wounded in weekend gun violence in Chicago

Three people were killed and 26 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend. A 31-year-old man died Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side. He was in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street when he was shot several times about 10:40 a.m., Chicago police said. The man was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Sun-Times

Teen boy shot in Park Manor

A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday in Park Manor on the South Side. About 11:55 a.m., the boy was walking in the 6600 block of South King Drive, when someone inside a vehicle pulled up and fired shots before fleeing, Chicago police said. He was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital,...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Sun-Times

Man shot and killed in West Garfield Park

A 29-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday in West Garfield Park. About 3:15 a.m. , police found the man lying on the ground in the 4400 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago police said. He suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was transported to Mount Sinai...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago Sun-Times

Man fatally shot in Englewood

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side. About 10:40 a.m., he was in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street, when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said. The man was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Sun-Times

5 wounded in South Side shooting

Five people were wounded in a shooting Friday night in Chatham on the South Side. The group was standing outside about 9 p.m. in the 800 block of East 79th Street when someone opened fire before fleeing the scene, Chicago police said. A male and female, whose ages weren’t known,...
CHICAGO, IL
#Shooting#Chicago Police
Chicago Sun-Times

8 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago Thursday

Eight people were shot, three fatally in citywide shootings in Chicago Thursday. A gunman killed a man early Thursday during an argument at a Logan Square bus stop, then fatally shot another man and stole his car. The first attack occurred about 1 a.m. when a 25-year-old man sitting at a bus stop in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue got into an argument with the gunman, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released. The gunman fled to the 2300 block of North Keystone Avenue, where he attempted to take a 41-year-old man’s car, police said. During a struggle, the gunman shot the man in the chest and took off in the car.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
