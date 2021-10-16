Teen boy, 16, critically hurt in Humboldt Park shooting

Eight people were shot, three fatally in citywide shootings in Chicago Thursday. A gunman killed a man early Thursday during an argument at a Logan Square bus stop, then fatally shot another man and stole his car. The first attack occurred about 1 a.m. when a 25-year-old man sitting at a bus stop in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue got into an argument with the gunman, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released. The gunman fled to the 2300 block of North Keystone Avenue, where he attempted to take a 41-year-old man’s car, police said. During a struggle, the gunman shot the man in the chest and took off in the car.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO