After a couple of years of construction and a lot of hype, the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center is days away from opening to the public. The performing arts center, which is a de facto expansion of the Aurora Theatre since that organization is contracted to operate the facility, will host its "A Million Dreams Grand Opening Celebration" from Oct. 22 until Oct. 24. Aurora officials said the opening weekend will be split into two options for residents: a VIP experience and general public tours.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO