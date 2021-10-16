CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m lost for words’: Mother mourns the loss of her son after Murfreesboro shooting

By Mye Owens
WKRN News 2
 9 days ago

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — It has been a week since 18-year old O’Brien Henley was shot and killed in Murfreesboro. Detectives say they are still trying to figure out who is responsible.

Now, Henley’s mother is hoping for answers and calling for people to put down their guns.

“They said my son got shot, and he told he had just got off work, and they called right back 10 minutes later and told me they don’t think he made it,” remembered Crystal Watkins.

Watkins says it was around 2 a.m. when she received a phone call from one of her son’s friends, letting her know O’Brien had been shot and was headed to the hospital.

Watkins lives in Brownsville and explained her son had been living with his biological father in Murfreesboro. She said hearing that her son was in the hospital is a call no mother should receive.

“I’m lost for words, I have questions and the answers, and no I didn’t question God, but I just want to know my son’s thoughts and what went on and why it took four and half hours to get in contact with me,” said Watkins.

According to Murfreesboro Police, the shooting happened at the Social Murph Apartment Complex on Wenlon Drive. When officers arrived, they found a white Chevrolet truck. Inside they found Henley with multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders quickly took him to a nearby hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

“I pray that they find them, because like I said my son didn’t deserve this. My son is a real good kid, a happy person, nobody deserves to get shot. But I forgive them, I forgive whoever did it, but we are praying for justice,” said Watkins.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Watkins has had to experience the aftermath of senseless gunfire. Three years ago, her husband was shot six times and is now paralyzed.

Anyone with any information that can help solve this case is asked to contact Detective Richard Presley at (615) 201-5615. You can also report information anonymously through CrimeStoppers at (615) 893-STOP (7867).

Candra Robinson
9d ago

I’m sad for her too. I’m glad some day there will be no more tears sorrow or death. Come quickly lord Jesus

Michelle Roberts
8d ago

I know what it feels like to receive that call. Words can't explain the pain that is felt when your child has been murdered. My heart goes out to the Mother and family. I pray that someone is held accountable for their senseless action.

