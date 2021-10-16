CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

'Apologize or resign:' Protesters make demands of Lt. Gov. Robinson as new fiery videos surface

 8 days ago

In the week since his "filth" remarks became a national controversy, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has framed his statements as a commentary on education. Friday afternoon, protesters rallied, marched and rejected Robinson's explanation. They claimed this is a pattern of hate with more videos to prove it.

"We are not filth. We are not filth," they chanted as they marched from the State Capitol to the steps of Robinson's offices in downtown Raleigh.

These Raleigh faith leaders and LGBTQ allies, young and old, came armed with three demands for the state's embattled lieutenant governor. No. 1, they want an apology.

"You are beautiful, beautiful. We are a beautiful group of people. This is not filth," an organizer told the crowd as they positioned themselves on the steps of Robinson's office.

'YES, I CALLED IT 'FILTH'

There's been no apology in the week since video of Robinson's fiery statewide summertime guest church sermons started to surface. The state's No. 2 executive rejected claims that he was preaching hate; clarifying repeatedly that his words were not attacks on gay and transgender people. He says he was taking a stand against teaching LGBTQ lifestyles -- or any sexually explicit material -- in schools.

But now, new videos have surfaced. The left-leaning website Right Wing Watch posted two additional Robinson speeches from the summer: First, a Greensboro address where he compares drag queens to perverts and child molesters. And a sermon at Raleigh's Upper Room Church of God in Christ that was laced with transphobia.

"If there's a movement in this country that is demonic and full of spirit of antichrist, it is the transgender movement," Robinson says in the video. "If you want to call yourself a cocker spaniel, go ahead. You can run around and be a cocker spaniel all day long. But I ain't got to follow you in your delusion."

Raleigh Rabbi Lucy Dinner said there's no justification for Robinson's rhetoric.

"His words are weapons and they are planned that way, through and through," she told the crowd outside the Capitol.

However, Robinson never called any individual "filth," and was clearly referring to images in books so explicit that they had to be blurred for television when the lieutenant governor displayed them at a Tuesday news conference .

MORE DEMANDS

The group's second demand is a face-to-face meeting.

"And our third demand is if Mr. Robinson is not willing to take these actions immediately, North Carolina faith leaders and community leaders are calling for his immediate resignation and forced removal. These are our continued demands," said Raleigh pastor Nancy Petty.

Citing a recent rise in hate crimes against transgender and non-conforming Americans, the group says Robinson is putting lives at risk by not issuing a full retraction.

Robinson continues to insist no apology is coming. In the Tuesday news conference, Robinson said, "not only are we not resigning, we are not going to stop until the schools of North Carolina are safe from this kind of filth."

Robinson, the state's first Black lieutenant governor, has plenty of supporters. House Speaker Tim Moore, told ABC11 on Tuesday that he agreed with Robinson that "it is inappropriate for our children to be exposed to sexually explicit images in reading materials provided by our schools."

The North Carolina Values Coalition also weighed in after protests against Robinson.

"Lt. Gov. Robinson is more than a breath of fresh air for North Carolina. He is an atypical politician who speaks the truth, often at great risk to himself, as he fights for our state's citizens and our children," said Tami Fitzgerald, President of the NC Values Coalition. "Thank God someone has the courage to take up that fight and we support him one hundred percent."

Timothy Kassner
8d ago

we as North Carolina and United States citizens have your back sir.. do not apologize or back down... we the people. including you Mr. Lieutenant Governor have the freedom to speak freely and vote our opinions...God Bless America 🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(49)
320
Synful
8d ago

Time for North Carolina residents to protest to get these rainbow protesters off these streets. NC used to be a strong, good values, firm, hard working, great place to live, now it's dwindling to nothing

Reply(30)
199
Karen Stewart
8d ago

why should this man apologize for the truth do any of you people know this good book called the Bible it gives you introduction to the moral wrongs so we can at least lead our children down the right path then if they make immoral decisions at least we tried

Reply(7)
129
 

