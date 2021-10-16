'Apologize or resign:' Protesters make demands of Lt. Gov. Robinson as new fiery videos surface

In the week sincebecame a national controversy, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has framed his statements as a commentary on education. Friday afternoon, protesters rallied, marched and rejected Robinson's explanation. They claimed this is a pattern of hate with more videos to prove it.

"We are not filth. We are not filth," they chanted as they marched from the State Capitol to the steps of Robinson's offices in downtown Raleigh.

These Raleigh faith leaders and LGBTQ allies, young and old, came armed with three demands for the state's embattled lieutenant governor. No. 1, they want an apology.

"You are beautiful, beautiful. We are a beautiful group of people. This is not filth," an organizer told the crowd as they positioned themselves on the steps of Robinson's office.

There'sin the week since video of Robinson's fiery statewide summertime guest church sermons started to surface. The state's No. 2 executive rejected claims that he was preaching hate; clarifying repeatedly that his words were not attacks on gay and transgender people. He says he was taking a stand against teaching LGBTQ lifestyles -- or any sexually explicit material -- in schools.

But now, new videos have surfaced. The left-leaning website Right Wing Watch posted two additional Robinson speeches from the summer: First, a Greensboro address where he compares drag queens to perverts and child molesters. And a sermon at Raleigh's Upper Room Church of God in Christ that was laced with transphobia.

"If there's a movement in this country that is demonic and full of spirit of antichrist, it is the transgender movement," Robinson says in the video. "If you want to call yourself a cocker spaniel, go ahead. You can run around and be a cocker spaniel all day long. But I ain't got to follow you in your delusion."

Raleigh Rabbi Lucy Dinner said there's no justification for Robinson's rhetoric.

"His words are weapons and they are planned that way, through and through," she told the crowd outside the Capitol.

However, Robinson never called any individual "filth," and was clearly referring to images in books so explicit that they had to be blurred for television when the lieutenant governor displayed them

The group's second demand is a face-to-face meeting.

"And our third demand is if Mr. Robinson is not willing to take these actions immediately, North Carolina faith leaders and community leaders are calling for his immediate resignation and forced removal. These are our continued demands," said Raleigh pastor Nancy Petty.

Citing a recent rise in hate crimes against transgender and non-conforming Americans, the group says Robinson is putting lives at risk by not issuing a full retraction.

Robinson continues to insist no apology is coming. In the Tuesday news conference, Robinson said, "not only are we not resigning, we are not going to stop until the schools of North Carolina are safe from this kind of filth."

Full raw video of Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson's news conference Tuesday.

Robinson, the state's first Black lieutenant governor, has plenty of supporters. House Speaker Tim Moore, told ABC11 on Tuesday that he agreed with Robinson that "it is inappropriate for our children to be exposed to sexually explicit images in reading materials provided by our schools."

The North Carolina Values Coalition also weighed in after protests against Robinson.

"Lt. Gov. Robinson is more than a breath of fresh air for North Carolina. He is an atypical politician who speaks the truth, often at great risk to himself, as he fights for our state's citizens and our children," said Tami Fitzgerald, President of the NC Values Coalition. "Thank God someone has the courage to take up that fight and we support him one hundred percent."