CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rapper Eve announces she is pregnant with first child

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RODIw_0cSx4ENr00
Pregnant: Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first child together in February 2022. ( David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gumball 3000)

Eve is pregnant.

The 42-year-old rapper announced in an Instagram post on Friday that she was expecting her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper, People reported.

The “Queens” star posted the news, accompanied with photographs of herself cradling her baby bump, the magazine reported.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone,” Eve wrote on Instagram. “You all know how long we’v (sic) been waiting for this blessing. We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

Cooper, 49, posted the same images to his Instagram page, writing, “Very excited to share this news … We have a lil human on the way.”

Eve, who was born Eve Jihan Jeffers, and Cooper have been married since 2014, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Cooper has had four children with his ex-wife, Julie Brangstrup, E! Online reported: Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Entertainment Tonight#Lotus#Mini#Cox Media Group
POPSUGAR

"We Finally Get to Tell Everyone!!!" — Rapper Eve Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Congratulations are in order for rapper Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper! In an Instagram post on Oct. 15, Eve announced that she's pregnant with her first child. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️," she captioned the post. "You all know how long [we've] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
CELEBRITIES
KGUN 9

Eve Expecting Her First Child After Infertility Struggles

Eve, the rapper and former panelist on CBS’s “The Talk,” shared some seriously exciting news on her Instagram page recently. The 42-year-old revealed that she and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, are expecting a baby in February 2022. “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!” the entertainer...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Court Declares Bow Wow IS The Father Of 1-Year-Old Stone Kamin

After a messy back-and-forth over a child’s paternity, the courts have declared that Bow Wow is indeed the father. Bow Wow wasn’t always opposed to having another child. In September 2020, it was the rapper himself who suggested that he was a father for the second time, and it was later revealed that the mother of the child was a model named Olivia Sky.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Meadow Walker Marries Louis Thornton-Allan in Tropical Dominican Republic Wedding

The late Paul Walker's daughter and actor Louis Thornton-Allan tied the knot in a gorgeous beachside ceremony. Meadow, 22, shared the happy news on her Instagram on Friday, along with a black-and-white video of her ceremony and reception. Paul's Fast & Furious co-stars, Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster, were also in attendance and are seen with the bride at her wedding.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
blavity.com

Elaine Welteroth Announces She's Expecting First Child With Her Husband

Elaine Welteroth announced on Monday she and her husband Jonathan Singletary are expecting their first child together, and she said the new experience is already teaching her so much. "I'm so excited to finally share the excitement with our friends and extended community. It's been so hard to keep this...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Lori Harvey’s Dress Looks Modest From the Front, but My Oh My, Those Hip Cutouts

Lori Harvey was the hostess with the mostest style at the launch party for her new skin-care brand, SKN by LH, on Friday evening. The entrepreneurial model chose an appropriately spotlight-stealing outfit for the special occasion, wearing a white dress straight off Mônot's spring 2022 runway. From the front, the design looked quite modest with its high neckline and floor-grazing hem, but when Lori turned to the side, we caught a generous peek at her obliques and legs, courtesy of some sizable hip cutouts and thigh slits on each side. The gown was held together with two large bows, making it the perfect mix of sweet and sexy.
APPAREL
atchisonglobenow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was 'torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was "torture" doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film 'The Good Girl' and the 40-year-old star says it wasn't easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old 'Friends' actress. Speaking during an interview with...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Here's What Kenya Moore Looks Like Without Makeup

Kenya Moore is known across reality TV as the "HTIC" —the "Head Twirler In Charge" — after her iconic confrontation with castmate Porsha Williams during Season 5 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Plus, her addictive phrase "I'm Gone with the Wind fabulous" became a staple in our everyday colloquialisms. It even impacted Beyoncé, who once said her Destiny's Child reunion at the Super Bowl Halftime was "fierce, honey. 'Gone with the Wind fabulous," per Bravo TV.
CELEBRITIES
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
59K+
Followers
74K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy