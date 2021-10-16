CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

LGBTQ center of Bay County holds Poker Run and Drag Show

By Emily McLeod
 9 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The LGBTQ Center of Bay County held a Poker Run and Drag Show Friday night.

The Poker Run began at 6:00 Friday evening at House of Henry. Participants were able to make their way through Downtown Panama City businesses including The Place, History Class Brewing Company, Millies and Panama Hot Glass.

After the Poker Run people were able to attend a special drag show on the site of the old Fiesta Lounge featuring Bella Nouveau, Ambrosia Starling, Dashia Moon and Shalissah Rachels.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the LGBTQ Center of Bay County.

WMBB

GCSC Student Government Association hosts Fall Festival

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Lots of local families got a jump tonight on next weekend’s holiday festivities. They all showed up at Gulf Coast State College for the Fall Festival. The Gulf Coast Student Government Association sponsored the family-friendly event for the entire community. Students and staff served up free hot dogs, hamburgers, cotton […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
