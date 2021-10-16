Section IV high school football scores from Friday, October 15
Here’s the rest of the final scores from tonight.
Johnson City wins their 2nd game of the year as they beat Dryden, 36-24.
Windsor goes on the road and takes out Owego, 23-6.
Chenango Valley pulling off the upset of the night as the Warriors shut down #9 Norwich, 20-9.
#10 Waverly keeps it’s undefeated season going with a 25-19 road win over Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour.
Deposit/Hancock and Walton combined for just shy of 100 points as the Eagles win, 50-44.
And Sidney picks up win #1 of the season as they beat Bainbridge-Guilford, 28-0.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 0