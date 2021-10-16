CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Section IV high school football scores from Friday, October 15

By Cam Lavallee
 9 days ago

Here’s the rest of the final scores from tonight.

Johnson City wins their 2nd game of the year as they beat Dryden, 36-24.

Windsor goes on the road and takes out Owego, 23-6.

Chenango Valley pulling off the upset of the night as the Warriors shut down #9 Norwich, 20-9.

#10 Waverly keeps it’s undefeated season going with a 25-19 road win over Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour.

Deposit/Hancock and Walton combined for just shy of 100 points as the Eagles win, 50-44.

And Sidney picks up win #1 of the season as they beat Bainbridge-Guilford, 28-0.

