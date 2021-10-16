Section IV high school football schedule for Saturday, October 16

Here’s a look at tomorrow’s schedule.

Four games getting underway at 1:30 PM.

Binghamton welcomes in Class A’s #17 Horseheads.

The 9th-ranked team in Class B, Maine-Endwell, heads to Queensbury of Section II.

Susquehanna Valley aiming for their 3rd-straight win as they host an Oneonta team trying to snap a 3-game losing streak.

And a Class D battle as Newark Valley will head to Delhi.

And then at 2 PM, Class C’s #5 Chenango Forks will take on Ithaca at home.

