CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Binghamton, NY

Section IV high school football schedule for Saturday, October 16

By Cam Lavallee
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1vtJ_0cSx3CMw00

Here’s a look at tomorrow’s schedule.

Four games getting underway at 1:30 PM.

Binghamton welcomes in Class A’s #17 Horseheads.

The 9th-ranked team in Class B, Maine-Endwell, heads to Queensbury of Section II.

Susquehanna Valley aiming for their 3rd-straight win as they host an Oneonta team trying to snap a 3-game losing streak.

And a Class D battle as Newark Valley will head to Delhi.

And then at 2 PM, Class C’s #5 Chenango Forks will take on Ithaca at home.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Delhi, NY
City
Newark, NY
City
Newark Valley, NY
State
Maine State
City
Oneonta, NY
Binghamton, NY
Education
City
Queensbury, NY
City
Chenango Forks, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

387
Followers
383
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy