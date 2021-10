Katy Perry is feeling the love. Perry, 37, teamed with Gap for the brand's All Together Now holiday campaign and it marks a full-circle career moment for the pop superstar. "One of my first jobs when I was 16 was folding the fleece aisle at Gap in Santa Barbara," she tells PEOPLE. "They would play this iconic playlist of musicians. My dream then was to make that Gap playlist — to make that Gap playlist was so cool, all the cool kids were on it. Little did I know that 20 years later, I would be starring in one of those iconic Gap commercials. It's just such rite of passage. And I got to cover a Beatles song. It was a little bit of a bucket list moment."

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO