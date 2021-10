The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE, announced today that it will move forward with a strike action on Monday, October 18 if no suitable agreement is reached in the union’s negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents such studios as Disney, Paramount and Universal. IATSE represents 60,000 workers in the film and television industry nationwide, and the union has been in contract bargaining all summer for such workers’ rights as an increased minimum wage, humane working hours, and fair pay for work on streaming programming. On October 4, union members voted 98 percent in favor of a work stoppage.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 10 DAYS AGO