Boil water advisory lifted in Passaic after more than a month

NEW JERSEY — A boil water advisory that caused a lot of anxiety for residents in northern Jersey was finally lifted Friday after more than a month.

It stemmed from a reservoir contamination after it was backed up with flood waters from Tropical Storm Ida.

Officials in Passaic county said it shouldn’t have happened in the first place — and they are now on a mission to make sure it doesn’t happen again

