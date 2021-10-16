CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

1 dead, another injured in shooting on Indy’s northeast side

By Bianca Reyes, Web Team
 9 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A double shooting that left 1 woman dead and another man in the hospital is under investigation on Indy’s northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Breen Drive in an area near Post Road and 38th Street.

Police said one victim, later identified as a woman, was pronounced dead but the condition of the male victim was unknown. After locating the two, IMPD stated the man was transported to an area hospital.

IMPD Homicide Detectives responded soon after to the scene and began their investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Christopher Higgins at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

