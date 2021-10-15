CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

No. 25 Clemson struggles on offense yet again but holds off Syracuse to improve to 4-2

By Todd Shanesy, Greenville News
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 9 days ago

Clemson wasn’t overly impressive Friday night but was good enough — barely — to earn a 17-14 win at Syracuse in the Carrier Dome.

Syracuse missed a 48-yard field goal that would have tied the game with 38 seconds remaining.

The Tigers put together a go-ahead drive in the final two minutes of the first half, converting a fake punt as former high school quarterback Will Spiers threw a perfect pass to tight end Davis Allen on fourth-and-5 from the Syracuse 41-yard line. Kobe Pace ran in for a 2-yard touchdown with just 9 seconds left on the clock for a 14-7 lead.

Syracuse got a 62-yard touchdown pass with 7:18 remaining to cut Clemson’s lead to 17-14 following a 40-yard field goal by B.T. Potter for the Tigers.

The Orange got the ball back with 4:30 to go and went on a 14-play, 63-yard drive. Facing fourth-and-1 at the Clemson 30, Syracuse coach Dino Babers elected to try a field goal that would have tied the game. Andre Szmyt's 48-yard attempt hooked left, giving Clemson the win.

Here are some takeaways:

Open date didn’t change anything

Clemson had a much-needed open date last week and it figured the Tigers’ offense would look better. But it was just more of the same.

Bad throws. Dropped passes on good throws. Blocking troubles. Inability to continue progress in the running game and thus failure to loosen up the defense. Pre-snap penalties. Even with an extra week to prepare, there was not much creativity from the offense.

The Tigers did take some chances on 50/50 passes. Joseph Ngata, the best wide receiver, had a terrific 19-yard TD catch early and then nothing for the rest of the half.

Clemson will lose at least once more

The Tigers are no longer in the AP Top 25 and they’ll likely fall out from the No. 25 spot in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll even after this victory. And the way things look now, it’s hard to believe Clemson will go undefeated the rest of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YSdjR_0cSx0EF100
Syracuse defensive linemen Cody Roscoe andSteve Linton (17) combine to sack Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Rich Barnes, USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers will have a much tougher game next week at Pitt (with a second straight long trip) and still have to play Wake Forest as well. Before the season began, neither of those seemed to be much of a threat. But things have certainly changed. At this rate, the rivalry game at South Carolina to end the regular season seems interesting.

Clemson's offensive line is still a mess

Clemson has been trying to find the right combination on its offensive line all season and that continues to be the case. Hunter Rayburn, who moved into the starting lineup at center last week, was unavailable .

Mason Trotter got his first start and was snapping the ball with a cast on a broken hand that had kept him out all season. Matt Bockhorst moved from center back to his more comfortable spot at guard. But the shuffling around on the line continued.

The only stable fixture in place is left tackle Jordan McFadden and he’s in a new spot from last year.

Sean Tucker is a Heisman favorite for Syracuse

Clemson came into the game as the most difficult defense in the ACC to run against, allowing only 2.7 yards per carry. Syracuse sophomore running back Sean Tucker torched the Tigers for 157 yards (7.1 per carry) and became the leading rusher in FBS. Tucker had 132 yards on just 12 carries in the first half.

He won’t face a better defense than Clemson the rest of the season.

This was a game, prime time on Friday night, that very well could be looked back on as what vaulted him toward the Heisman Trophy. He’s listed as a freshman (COVID-19 redshirt) and he’s just getting started.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: No. 25 Clemson struggles on offense yet again but holds off Syracuse to improve to 4-2

Comments / 0

Related
nunesmagician.com

GameThread: Syracuse Orange (3-3, 0-2) vs. Clemson Tigers (3-2, 2-1)

Following two straight last-second losses, the Syracuse Orange football team could certainly use a bounce-back win. Getting one will be far from easy, however, since the Clemson Tigers come to town on Friday night. No, it’s not a top-five Clemson squad, but the Tigers still have plenty of talent and SU will certainly have their work cut out for them while trying to net win No. 4 on the season.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllClemson

Preview and Prediction: Clemson at Syracuse

After a much-needed week of rest and recovery, Clemson will return to action this week when it travels to face the Syracuse Orange on Friday, Oct. 15. Kickoff at the Carrier Dome is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Friday will represent just the 10th meeting between Clemson and Syracuse all-time...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dino Babers
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#Coaches Poll#American Football#Syracuse#Tigers#Cfb#Td#Pff College
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney drops 16-word truth bomb on DJ Uiagalelei-led offense after Syracuse game

Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers were expected to experience some regression in the 2021 college football season after losing quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne to the NFL over the offseason. But even when considering those huge subtractions from the offense, Clemson is definitely one that’s been underperforming on that side of the ball, and DJ Uiagalelei is catching heat, as he continues to search for stability under center.
NFL
247Sports

LSU coaching search: Paul Finebaum names top candidates, including Mel Tucker

LSU's coaching search has begun after the Tigers decided to part ways with coach Ed Orgeron effective after the season. As one of the top programs in the best conference in college football, LSU clearly will not lack great candidates for the job — but one favorite has not emerged so far. ESPN's Paul Finebaum gave his take on some of the possible top names for the job on Tuesday during an appearance on "KJM" with Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

283K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy