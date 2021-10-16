CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolla stuns state-ranked Lebanon

By Alex Boyer Alex@laclederecord.com
Laclede Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rolla Bulldogs took 11 straight minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter to close out an upset victory over the Lebanon Yellowjackets on Friday night at Lions Memorial Stadium, 28-20. Rolla senior quarterback Adam Hounsom made a handful of off-scripted plays, including a game-sealing 11-yard completion to...

