Austintown, OH

Player of the Game: Austintown Fitch’s Josiah Berni

By Chad Krispinsky
 10 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch kicker Josiah Berni was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Falcons’ 17-14 win over Boardman in week nine of the high school football season.

Berni hit the game-winning 26-yard field goal as time expired to seal up Fitch’s sixth straight win over Boardman.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Last-second field goal lifts Fitch as time expires over rival

Berni was also perfect on both extra points in the victory.

With the win, Austintown Fitch improves to 5-3 overall on the season. The Falcons will conclude the regular season on the road at Warren Harding.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

