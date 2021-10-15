Player of the Game: Austintown Fitch’s Josiah Berni
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch kicker Josiah Berni was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Falcons’ 17-14 win over Boardman in week nine of the high school football season.
Berni hit the game-winning 26-yard field goal as time expired to seal up Fitch’s sixth straight win over Boardman.
Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.Last-second field goal lifts Fitch as time expires over rival
Berni was also perfect on both extra points in the victory.
With the win, Austintown Fitch improves to 5-3 overall on the season. The Falcons will conclude the regular season on the road at Warren Harding.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0