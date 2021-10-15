Player of the Game: Austintown Fitch’s Josiah Berni

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch kicker Josiah Berni was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Falcons’ 17-14 win over Boardman in week nine of the high school football season.

Berni hit the game-winning 26-yard field goal as time expired to seal up Fitch’s sixth straight win over Boardman.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Berni was also perfect on both extra points in the victory.

With the win, Austintown Fitch improves to 5-3 overall on the season. The Falcons will conclude the regular season on the road at Warren Harding.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.