Estée Lauder Releases "Loved by Latinas Beauty Essentials" Kit

Oribe launches stunning limited-edition gift boxes. Usually, it takes just one whiff of Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray to fall in love with this iconic and celeb-praised hair brand. Now, we guess it'll take just one glance at Oribe's new limited-edition holiday boxes for you to want to collect each and every one. À Paris chez Antoinette Poisson, a French interior design firm, has created the designs based on its hand-drawn and water-coloured wallpapers, an art form that dates to the 18th century. To weave together the firm's special history with Oribe's own, the block prints feature classic motifs, including the Oribe goddess emblem and the flowers used in that irresistible Côte d'Azur scent. "We wanted to create the feeling that once you've used the products, you want to keep the box as a decorative object, because it looks like something you might find in a French château," says Jean-Baptiste Martin, co-founder and co-artistic director of À Paris chez Antoinette Poisson. Château dreams, here we come.

