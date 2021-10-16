CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estée Lauder Releases "Loved by Latinas Beauty Essentials" Kit

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an opportunity to advance meaningful, crucial dialogue that recognizes the Latino community, the Estée Lauder Companies have created a one-of-a-kind beauty kit in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month named “Loved by Latinas Beauty Essentials.” As a leader in global prestige beauty with quality skincare, makeup, haircare and fragrance for diverse...

