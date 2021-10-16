CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Falters in season debut

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Lankinen allowed four goals on 29 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils on Friday. Playing the first half...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

The Last Five First Goal Scorers Of The Season For The Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks had a big game last night. It was the first of the season, and it featured some great play for both teams. One of the highlights of the first game of the season is seeing who scores the first goal for the team. Who is going to be the one who starts the Blackhawks season out with the first goal of the season?
NHL
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Finalize Opening Night Roster for 2021-22 NHL Season

Blackhawks finalize 2021-22 Opening Night roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks have officially finalized their Opening Night roster for the 2021-22 NHL season. The deadline to submit the rosters was Monday at 4 p.m. To become cap compliant, the Blackhawks assigned forwards MacKenzie Entwistle and Philipp Kurashev...
NHL
chatsports.com

Blackhawks 2021-22 season preview: Defensemen

With the first game of the 2021-22 NHL season just two days away, it’s time to start examining the players who’ll be taking the ice for the Blackhawks this season. Next up, it’s the defensemen. The Blackhawks have been one of the worst defensive teams in the league in terms...
NHL
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks' Stan Bowman on Season Outlook and Dylan Strome Trade Rumors

Bowman on season outlook and Strome trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There's a lot to be excited about in Chicago going into the 2021-22 NHL season, whether it's the return of Jonathan Toews, the major offseason acquisitions that included Marc-Andre Fleury and Seth Jones or simply just the fact that's it's a normal season again, for the most part.
NHL
Kevin Lankinen
Chicago Sun-Times

Dominik Kubalik hoping to stay hungry in third season with Blackhawks

DENVER — Dominik Kubalik’s 2019-20 season turned out so perfectly, he figured he might as well aim to repeat it in 2021. “I said, ‘If I score 30 [goals] again, it would be great,” he said, laughing at his naivety. “Then after 15 [goals], I’m like, ‘Oh, OK. I don’t think I’m going to make it.’
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks can't overcome slow start in season opener

DENVER — Going into Wednesday's season opener, the Blackhawks knew the Colorado Avalanche were going to come out flying. They're the preseason Stanley Cup favorites with as potent of an offense as there is in the NHL. And they looked like it on Opening Night despite missing superstar Nathan MacKinnon,...
NHL
Chicago Sun-Times

On eve of opener, remade Blackhawks epitomize the uncertainty of 2021-22 NHL season

The Blackhawks’ opening three-game road trip perfectly demonstrates the great uncertainty that lies ahead during the 2021-22 season. On one hand, the trip looks like a gantlet. The Avalanche are arguably the Western Conference favorites. The Devils were arguably the NHL’s most-improved team this offseason. The Penguins are a perennial contender, touting 15 straight postseason appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury: Making Blackhawks debut

Fleury will patrol the road crease during Wednesday's season opener versus the Avalanche, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports. Fleury was sensational last season, going 26-10-0 while posting a 1.98 GAA and a .928 save percentage en route to his first Vezina Trophy win, but the Golden Knights nonetheless opted to cut ties with the 36-year-old netminder this offseason, sending him to Chicago in a late-July trade that was essentially a cap dump for Vegas. Fleury will try to secure his first win as a Blackhawk in a road matchup with a Colorado club that will be without one of its best offensive weapons in Nathan MacKinnon (COVID-19).
NHL
#Blackhawks#Devils
Second City Hockey

Chicago Blackhawks 2021-22 Season Preview: Storylines, who to watch

Over the past few weeks, we’ve ventured all over the NHL. We started by looking at the other three divisions: Atlantic, Metro and Pacific. We then took deeper dives on each of the Blackhawks’ divisional opponents in the Central: Dallas, Nashville, Arizona, Winnipeg, Minnesota, St. Louis and Colorado. Our focus...
NHL
FOX Sports

Devils kick off season against the Blackhawks

LINE: Devils -142, Blackhawks +119; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils play the Chicago Blackhawks at home for the season opener. New Jersey finished 19-30-7 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 7-18-3 at home. The Devils averaged 28.8 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.6 goals per game.
NHL
Quad-Cities Times

What to know about the Chicago Blackhawks as they open the 2021-22 season tonight

The Chicago Blackhawks wrapped up training camp Tuesday at Fifth Third Arena and flew to Denver for Wednesday night’s season opener against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. With captain Jonathan Toews back this season and Patrick Kane set as the top alternate captain, coach Jeremy Colliton named Connor Murphy...
NHL
Quad Cities Onlines

Dylan Strome will see his 1st action of the season tonight for the Chicago Blackhawks

Whatever was keeping Dylan Strome off the ice during the Chicago Blackhawks’ four-game slump to start the season, it’s no longer a concern: He’s starting tonight against the Vancouver Canucks. Strome has been a rumored trade piece for a while, but the Hawks need reinforcements wherever they can find them....
NHL
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL
Hockey
Sports
KXRM

Kuemper makes 32 saves in debut as Avs top Blackhawks

DENVER (KXRM) — Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves in his Avalanche debut to help Colorado take down the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 Wednesday night. Nazem Kadri, who centered the top line for the Avalanche (1-0-0, 2 pts) in the absence of Nathan MacKinnon, tallied a goal and an assist. Gabriel Landeskog and Bo Byram also scored […]
NHL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Who Need to Make Their Mark on the 2021-22 Season

The Chicago Blackhawks started their 2021-22 season on Oct. 13 with a three-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins. It ended with a Blackhawks’ record of 0-2-1. It was a terrible, lackadaisical start that I don’t think many were expecting. When a team starts cold, it can be easy to point out who’s hot and who’s not. However, with this team, it isn’t set in stone. They dug themselves into a three-game hole, meaning every player on the roster needs to step up their game. It seems routine for people to point out the big names, like Seth Jones and Marc-Andre Fleury, as players that need to have big seasons. But, there is plenty of other players that need to have an impactful year too. Here are some other candidates that need to make their mark this season.
NHL
atlanticcitynews.net

New-look Blackhawks, Avalanche start season with high hopes

The Colorado Avalanche had Stanley Cup title hopes last year, but those were thwarted by Marc-Andre Fleury and the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the playoffs. Wednesday night the Avalanche revisit some of those bad memories. Not against Vegas, but against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks at Denver in the season opener for both teams.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Chicago Hockey is Back Tonight! Seattle Kraken Make Their Debut, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

It’s here. It’s beautiful. It’s opening night for the Chicago Blackhawks. After five months away, the Blackhawks are back tonight, playing meaningful hockey as they travel to take on the Colorado Avalanche in the first game of the 2021-22 regular season. The game will be the second of a double-header on TNT, the first time the network has broadcast hockey, so that will be fun too.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Kings, Blues, Blackhawks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.
NHL
FanSided

Blackhawks: Toews’s return has been a bright spot of the season

The Chicago Blackhawks have not had the best start of the season, especially going into their home opener last night against the New York Islanders. Despite all the negativity, there has been one bright spot to see. Jonathan Toews missed all of last season, and for a long time this...
NHL

