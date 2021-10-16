CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils' Tomas Tatar: Notches helper Friday

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Tatar recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks. Tatar opened the season in a...

www.cbssports.com

WGR550

Sabres waive Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres will wait until after practice on Monday to announce their final 23-man roster for the 2021-22 regular season. We got a little insight on Sunday when only Axel Jonsson-Fjallby was waived by the 2 p.m. ET deadline. That means Cody Eakin and John Hayden have not been waived and have made the team.
Daily Voice

NY Islanders Legend Mike Bossy Battling Lung Cancer

Hockey Hall of Fame forward Mike Bossy announced that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.A New York Islanders legend, the 64-year-old Bossy announced that he will be stepping away from his role as a hockey analyst with TVA Sport in Canada to receive treatment following his diagnosis.“I can assu…
numberfire.com

NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Friday 10/15/21

NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players. Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com or DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.
CBS Sports

Kraken's Vince Dunn: Records helper

Dunn posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights. It was a Dunn shot that led to a rebound that Ryan Donato buried for the first goal in Kraken history. His place in the record book aside, Dunn skated alongside Jeremy Lauzon on the third pairing Tuesday. The 24-year-old Dunn was expected to fill a top-four role alongside one of Adam Larsson or Jamie Oleksiak, but Haydn Fleury instead got a top-pairing assignment. Workload will be something to monitor with Dunn, who could have breakout potential in a more prominent role. Fantasy managers in standard formats may want to wait and see how this plays out, though the Ontario native is worth a look in deeper formats from the start, as he features on the second power-play unit.
CBS Sports

Penguins' Kris Letang: Nabs pair of helpers in opener

Letang collected two assists and was plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Tampa Bay. The veteran defenseman set up third-period tallies by Dominik Simon and Teddy Blueger to give the Penguins a 4-1 lead in the latter half of the frame. Letang, who had seven goals and 38 assists in 55 games last season, is 16 points away from 600 in his career.
CBS Sports

Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Slides power-play helper

Getzlaf recorded a power-play assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Jets. The veteran center earned the secondary assist on Rickard Rakell's third-period goal after setting up Jamie Drysdale for the shot. Getzlaf posted a career-low 17 points in 48 games last season, the first time he's registered under 0.5 points per game in his career. The 36-year-old's best years are very clearly behind him, but he'll at least start 2021-22 in a top-six role with power-play time, and he remains an effective physical presence.
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Doles out three helpers

Kuznetsov had three assists in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Rangers. Kuznetsov picked up all three of his helpers on special teams, setting up power-play goals by T.J. Oshie and Justin Schultz, as well as a short-handed tally by Alex Ovechkin. The 29-year-old Kuznetsov is coming off a disappointing 2020-21 campaign in which he produced just nine goals and 29 points in 41 games.
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Notches helper on game-winner

Marner (undisclosed) had an assist and four shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Montreal. He also had two PIM. The 24-year-old was a game-time decision after suffering an apparent injury in Tuesday's practice, but he was able to suit up on Toronto's top line alongside John Tavares and Nick Ritchie. Marner drew the secondary assist on William Nylander's go-ahead goal 1:06 into the third period and led all Toronto forwards with 19:19 of ice time.
CBS Sports

Ducks' Isac Lundestrom: Provides two helpers

Lundestrom recorded two assists, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Jets. Lundestrom's only multi-point effort last year was a hat trick versus the Blues on March 1. He didn't wait nearly as long this season, playing a part in goals by Kevin Shattenkirk and Mason McTavish in the first period of Wednesday's contest. A first-round pick from 2018, Lundestrom entered this year with just 15 points in 71 career games across three seasons. He's set to begin 2021-22 as the third-line center, but it's possible he could play his way into a top-six role with continued success.
CBS Sports

Kings' Adrian Kempe: Offers helper in win

Kempe produced an assist, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Golden Knights. Kempe set up the second of Anze Kopitar's three goals in the game. While he started the game in a second-line role, Kempe is one of the Kings' most versatile forward and could move around the lineup. The 25-year-old Swede posted a solid 29 points in 56 outings last year, although he probably won't challenge for more than 40 points over a full campaign.
CBS Sports

Capitals' Anthony Mantha: Chips in helper

Mantha tallied a power-play assist, two shots and two hits during Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Rangers. Mantha is skating with the big dogs on the top power-play unit while working alongside Lars Eller and Daniel Sprong on the second line at even strength. The Capitals paid a hefty price tag to acquire the 27-year-old from the Red Wings at last season's trade deadline, and he will be counted on to shore up the offense while Nicklas Backstrom (hip) is on the injured list. Needless to say, once the latter returns, Mantha's production should get a boost.
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Ian Mitchell: Snags power-play helper

Mitchell posted a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche. The 22-year-old defenseman was sheltered in the contest, posting just 8:23 of ice time. Mitchell, a second-round pick from 2017, is likely to see limited opportunities this year even after recording seven points in 39 outings last season. The Alberta native will compete with Erik Gustafsson for a bottom-pairing role to begin the year.
CBS Sports

Devils' Andreas Johnsson: Tallies in Friday's win

Johnsson scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks. Johnsson's third-period tally gave the Devils a 3-1 lead that didn't last. The Swede had just five goals and six assists in 50 games last season, so it's encouraging to see him already on the scoresheet in 2021-22. He played just 11:39 in Friday's contest, but continued success will likely lead to a bump in ice time.
CBS Sports

Oilers' Connor McDavid: Distributes pair of helpers

McDavid notched two assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks. To no surprise, McDavid made a couple of key plays to earn secondary assists on both of the Oilers' goals in the contest. The 24-year-old superstar is coming off a 105-point effort in just 56 games last year, a pace that makes talk of 140 points plausible in 2021-22.
CBS Sports

Ducks' Cam Fowler: Distributes helper Friday

Fowler produced a power-play assist and three blocked shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Wild. Fowler helped out on Jakob Silfverberg's second-period tally. With power-play helpers in consecutive games, Fowler is off to a strong start in a top-four role this year. The 29-year-old defenseman has added five blocked shots, and he should continue to see time with the man advantage throughout the year.
