Devils' Tomas Tatar: Notches helper Friday

Dunn posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights. It was a Dunn shot that led to a rebound that Ryan Donato buried for the first goal in Kraken history. His place in the record book aside, Dunn skated alongside Jeremy Lauzon on the third pairing Tuesday. The 24-year-old Dunn was expected to fill a top-four role alongside one of Adam Larsson or Jamie Oleksiak, but Haydn Fleury instead got a top-pairing assignment. Workload will be something to monitor with Dunn, who could have breakout potential in a more prominent role. Fantasy managers in standard formats may want to wait and see how this plays out, though the Ontario native is worth a look in deeper formats from the start, as he features on the second power-play unit.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO