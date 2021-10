The New Jersey Devils appear to have caught a break in an injury related to Jack Hughes, as the 20-year-old will not require surgery on his dislocated shoulder. The injury occurred Tuesday night in a game against the Seattle Kraken, and knocked Hughes out for the remainder of the game. There was a ton of reason for fear as surgery would have kept him out long term. However, it now sounds as though he will be reevaluated in a week's time and could be good to go shortly after.

