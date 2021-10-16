CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Missing child from Clay County found safe

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
 9 days ago
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE | Oct 16 · 1:18 p.m.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Richard Williams has been located and is safe.

Action News Jax is working to learn more.

UPDATE | Oct 16 · 8:02 a.m.

The search for a missing child continued Saturday in Clay County.

11-year-old Richard Lee WIlliams was last seen around 5:00 p.m. in the Campo Drive area of Keystone Heights, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jacksonville Sheriffs Office’s Air Unit is now assisting in the search.

Deputies told Action News Jax Williams is considered missing and endangered.

If you see Williams call CCSO immediatly at 904-264-6512.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old in the area of Keystone Heights.

The 11-year-old’s name is Richard Lee Williams. Deputies say he was last seen in the Campo Drive area of Keystone Heights around 5 p.m. on Friday.

He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black jogging pants.

Anyone with any information should contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.

