CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

WSU football has turned things around. With Stanford coming to town, will the Cougars keep rolling?

ourcommunitynow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter starting the season 1-3, the Cougars have pulled off...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Rolovich
FanSided

Dabo Swinney threw team under the bus after Clemson lost to Pitt

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had some harsh words for his team after losing to the Pittsburgh Panthers. It’s generally never a good thing when a head coach has to make massive changes midgame, but that’s what Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had to do when the Tigers were struggling against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ugly fight breaks out in stands during LSU-Ole Miss game

LSU and Ole Miss faced each other in Oxford on Saturday after the retirement of Eli Manning’s N0. 10 before the game. The Tigers held a 7-0 1st-quarter lead as they looked to pull off an upset, but the Rebels soared from there as they scored 31 points in the 2nd and 3rd quarters combined to win 31-17 and improve to 6-1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford#Wsu#American Football#Cougars
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Was Stunned By 1 Result On Saturday

Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Coach’s Brutal Decision Last Night

Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
NFL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals new name in the LSU coaching search

The SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum is usually in tune and well informed about all things college football. So when he talked about Dabo Swinney on Sunday in the LSU coaching search, naturally it perked a few people’s ears up. ESPN’s Matthew Barrie asked Finebaum about what he’s heard about the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee defeats Alabama, remains unbeaten

No. 2 Tennessee defeated Alabama, 51-0, Friday night in Tuscaloosa. The Vols’ rugby team remains unbeaten during the 2021 fall season. Tennessee kicked off its 2021 fall schedule at Ohio State on Sept. 4, winning 30-23 against the Buckeyes. UT was also victorious at Cincinnati on Sept. 5, defeating the Bearcats 22-0.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

One Of The Area’s Top High School Football Prospects Chose To Stay At Perry High

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Perry High’s Tyreese Fearbry certainly passes the eye test. At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, he literally stands out on a football field, especially in the City League. Unlike other top players, Fearbry chose to stay at Perry instead of transferring to a bigger program in the WPIAL. “I’m not one of those kids that wants to go to a big school,” Fearbry said. “They may have some great football players there but they get all the recognition because of the school.” During his junior year, Fearbry added about 25 pounds onto a previously lanky frame and that weight gain drew...
PITTSBURGH, PA
BuckeyesNow

Upon Further Review: Ohio State's Blowout of Indiana Signals Warning Shot to College Football

I don't really care about the perceived level of competition the last few weeks. That argument holds water when you win one game, maybe two against lesser teams. But four straight games of 50 points-or-more, five straight games without allowing a rushing touchdown, leading the country in scoring, yards per game and yards per play and doing it with a redshirt freshman quarterback who's only started six games in his career is absolutely insane.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy