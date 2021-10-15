CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appeals Court Ruling Keeps Abortion Ban In Place In Texas

 9 days ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas can continue banning most abortions. A federal appeals court making the decision last night.

For pro-life organization Texas Values, leaving SB 8 in place is a win.

The law bans abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected. No exceptions for rape or incest. Only if the mother’s life is in danger.

“So far, over 6,600 lives have been saved by this law and we hope we can continue to save lives,” policy adviser Mary Castle said.

Late last night, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit rejected the U.S. Department of Justice’s request to lift a stay on an order from a federal judge that had temporarily blocked the law.

Now, the Biden administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the law. This comes after it allowed the law to take effect last month, but did not rule on whether it is constitutional.

“The question that has been in front of the courts the last couple months is what do we do between where we are now and when the Court of Appeals resolves the appeal?”

attorney (David Coale, with Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann, said. “So the issue the Supreme Court ruled on in September and the issues at the Biden administration will raise again here in the next few days is what happens in the next couple months?”

“I hope to see our society win the public opinion of pro-life and that we can get on one page and see the value of human life, but I also feel hopeful in the course that we will see victories,” Castle said.

“ I would like to see people reach out of their personal perspective and actually hear the stories of these women,” ELF Army of Light Founder Sarah Mitchell said.

ELF Army of Light provides support, resources and community to the pregnancy loss and infant death community. This includes women who have high risk pregnancies and believe it’s best decide to terminate their pregnancy.

“Their baby isn’t going to live so they either need to make the choice of carrying this baby that isn’t even viable to term which isprobably an additional

five months of physical and emotional torture,” Mitchell said.

She said the other option is going out of state which many women can’t afford.

Comments / 12

Don Lewis
9d ago

Killing babies should never be the right of anyone. Not these days , we have the knowledge safe sex and moral virtues . Bring God back to America and politics for all instead of just a few

Reply
6
Cynthia Garza
9d ago

Women that don’t want children go get surgery.. Plan ahead so that you don’t kill babies with unwanted pregnancies.. So it happens prepare to give them to people that really want them.. 🙏🙏 stop 🛑 🛑 having SEX..

Reply(1)
4
Earsie Horton
9d ago

For the women's that no they don't won't children's. there or a lots of birth control out there. use it.

Reply
3
