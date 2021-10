England’s Matt Wallace produced a brilliant finish to remain firmly in contention for his first PGA Tour title in the ZOZO Championship.Wallace was two over par for his first 15 holes at Narashino Country Club but birdied the 16th, 17th and 18th to add a 69 to his opening 65 and lie two shots off the lead held by home favourite and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama“I’m very pleased,” Wallace said. “It was a tough day.“We’re hitting some drivers, especially on the 10th… you think you can hit it 260 (yards) but it goes 240 and you’d never think that after...

GOLF ・ 3 DAYS AGO