Verdoy Volunteer Fire Department holds open house
LATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )– October is fire prevention month. With the holiday season fast approaching
and the use of wood-burning stoves, and candles being more prevalent, fires can occur. To help educate the public on fire safety, the Verdoy Volunteer Fire Department held an open house.
People were able to learn how to use a fire extinguisher, use the jaws of life, and crawl through a firefighter training course.
Latest Stories
- 1 dead & 7 injured amid another campus shooting at Grambling State, Homecoming events canceled
- Shooting at Pennsylvania mall, multiple people injured
- Scientists develop a new strategy to fight coronaviruses, vaccinate against future pandemics
- Former Horseheads Red Lobster GM sues company for race & sex discrimination
- 10/17/21: Cool & Breezy for Monday
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0