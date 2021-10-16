CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latham, NY

Verdoy Volunteer Fire Department holds open house

By Jamie DeLine
NEWS10 ABC
 9 days ago

LATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )– October is fire prevention month. With the holiday season fast approaching
and the use of wood-burning stoves, and candles being more prevalent, fires can occur. To help educate the public on fire safety, the Verdoy Volunteer Fire Department held an open house.

People were able to learn how to use a fire extinguisher, use the jaws of life, and crawl through a firefighter training course.

NEWS10 ABC

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

