Verdoy Volunteer Fire Department holds open house

LATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )– October is fire prevention month. With the holiday season fast approaching

and the use of wood-burning stoves, and candles being more prevalent, fires can occur. To help educate the public on fire safety, the Verdoy Volunteer Fire Department held an open house.

People were able to learn how to use a fire extinguisher, use the jaws of life, and crawl through a firefighter training course.

