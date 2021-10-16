Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases drop in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – New numbers showed that there were just more than 15,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last week. That is down from right around 19,000 the week before.

Illinois’ COVID-19 case count, hospitalizations and deaths have been on a downward trajectory for the past month, but Governor Pritzker is reportedly still not ready to lift the state’s indoor mask mandate.

Illinois’ top health official explained why.

“We want something simple. We want something that will be clear, that won’t create more confusion than the answers it’s trying to solve. So, we will come, until then, I think, you know, I think it will be sooner than later, and, so, I think people just need to hang in there with us, but these trends are absolutely going the right direction,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. “We are following it, you know, every single day, and we are all working to get to that point where we can, you know, have, you know, have the masks come off.”

Nearly 70% of those eligible in Illinois have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 54% are fully vaccinated.

