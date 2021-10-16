CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases drop in Illinois

By WTVO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0epxO4_0cSwp7re00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – New numbers showed that there were just more than 15,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last week. That is down from right around 19,000 the week before.

Illinois’ COVID-19 case count, hospitalizations and deaths have been on a downward trajectory for the past month, but Governor Pritzker is reportedly still not ready to lift the state’s indoor mask mandate.

Illinois’ top health official explained why.

“We want something simple. We want something that will be clear, that won’t create more confusion than the answers it’s trying to solve. So, we will come, until then, I think, you know, I think it will be sooner than later, and, so, I think people just need to hang in there with us, but these trends are absolutely going the right direction,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. “We are following it, you know, every single day, and we are all working to get to that point where we can, you know, have, you know, have the masks come off.”

Nearly 70% of those eligible in Illinois have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 54% are fully vaccinated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 2

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

COVID-19 mural on display in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — There is a new mural on display in one of Chicago’s neighborhoods that stresses the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The mural is at the corner of 64th and Ashland Avenue, and is part of the “Facebook Open Arts” initiative. It is in partnership with a local health facility in […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Hearing may settle use-of-force experts at Rittenhouse trial

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge may decide at a hearing Monday whether use-of-force experts can testify at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial for shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year. The hearing is likely the last before Rittenhouse goes on trial Nov. 1 for the shootings that came during chaotic demonstrations in […]
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois students prepare for earthquake with ‘Great Shakeout’ drill on Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Students across Illinois learned how to protect themselves during a natural disaster during the “Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill” on Thursday morning. If an earthquake happens, experts say students should drop, cover, and hold on to something. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency said it encouraged residents of all ages to sharpen their […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Supreme Court tosses county tax on guns, ammunition

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Cook County taxes on guns and ammunition violate the state constitution because they “directly burden a law-abiding citizen’s” second amendment right to buy the items for self-defense. Supreme Court Justice Mary Jane Theis wrote in a 6-0 decision that the taxes violate the constitution’s uniformity clause. She […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Weather
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman, children shot at in vehicle on I-90

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — A women with children in her car was reportedly shot at on I-90 near Rockford on Saturday. The incident happened around 4:14 p.m. near I-90 and Rote Road. Though no one was shot, at least one bullet struck the vehicle, which had children inside at the time. No injuries were reported […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Wisconsin audit finds elections are ‘safe and secure’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A highly anticipated nonpartisan audit of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin released Friday did not identify any widespread fraud in the battleground state, which a key Republican legislative leader said shows its elections are “safe and secure.” The report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau did make dozens of recommendations […]
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

2K+
Followers
828
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy