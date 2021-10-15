CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Days of Our Lives Promo: Julie Wonders What The Devil Has Gotten Into Marlena

By Mike Jubinville
daytimeconfidential.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!. Marlena's (Deidre Hall) odd behavior is starting to cause concern. Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) tries to help...

daytimeconfidential.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Seaforth Hayes
Person
Deidre Hall
Person
Drake Hogestyn
Person
John
Person
Ciara
Person
Jackée Harry
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
963kklz.com

Update: “Days of Our Lives”

If you listen to The Mike & Carla Morning Show each weekday morning, you already know that Carla’s favorite soap is “Days of Our Lives”! Well, we come to find out that the story line takes a weird twist…of course Carla has all the details!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Days Of Our Lives#The Devil#Promos
TVShowsAce

‘B&B’ Spoilers: It’s War For Steffy & Sheila, Finn Has A New Lady Friend

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for September 27 to October 8, 2021, reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) will be at war. TV Shows Ace previously teased that another showdown will happen between the two. Sheila keeps showing up at the Forrester home even though she’s not allowed there. Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) didn’t get the memo.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
soapoperanetwork.com

Stacy Haiduk Back to ‘Days of our Lives’ as Kristen DiMera

As expected, Stacy Haiduk will reprise her role as Kristen DiMera on “Days of our Lives” once again beginning next week when the character drops back into Salem beginning Tuesday, October 26. While the character last appeared in “Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem,” as played by originator Eileen Davidson,...
CELEBRITIES
soapoperanetwork.com

Cameron Johnson Back to ‘Days of our Lives’ as Theo Carver

Last appearing on “Days of our Lives” in August after deciding to return to South Africa, Theo Carver will soon be back in Salem after a family crisis forces him back to town. Beginning Thursday, October 28, look for Cameron Johnson to reprise his role as Theo who rushes to...
CELEBRITIES
asapland.com

Days of Our Lives Season 56 Release Date, Cast & All about

Days of Our Lives Season 56 Release Date, Cast & All about. Days of Our Lives all Season has a great story that keeps people connected that’s why the audience is in the queue to watch its season 56. Days of Our Lives Season 55 was rocked and made the audience interested to watch series. The best day time series was produced by husband and wife team such as Ted Corday as well as Betty Corday.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘DAYS’ Star Deidre Hall on Levitating (Again) and Why the Devil Wants Ben & Ciara’s Baby (VIDEO)

Depending on your perspective, Days of Our Lives’ latest storyline for beloved Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) is either heaven-sent — or a product of hell itself! Echoing her nightmarish 1994–95 experience, the morally centered Salem psychiatrist has been possessed by the Devil — again! — and in the Wednesday, October 13 episode, she levitated above her bed as the Dark One sought to completely take over the good doctor’s soul in an amped-up re-creation of a famous scene from decades ago.”It’s wild. It’s completely terrifying this time,” Hall says.
TV SERIES
Soap Opera Digest

DAYS's Deidre Hall On Possession Story

For Deidre Hall, revisiting the possession tale came as a surprise. “When I heard about it the first time, I was called upstairs and I was told, ‘You know how all of these things have been happening, with the Christmas presents and the tree being burned? Well, it was you,’ ” the actress recalls of the first story in 1994/95. “This time, I had a low level of concern because I adore Ron’s [Carlivati, head writer] writing and I think he’s wildly imaginative and daring in his writing, so my concern was, ‘Oh, we’ve sort of been here…’ But then you see that chilling moment where Doug is first possessed and I love the way it’s being done. So my concern was more about repeating a storyline, but the way he’s telling it is so rich, it’s so great. I’m having so much fun with it.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy