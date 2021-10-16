CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockford, IL

Rockford non-profit raises $112K for cancer patients

By WTVO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5QSM_0cSwotSS00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A race benefiting a stateline non-profit ran circles around its previous fundraisers.

Nik’s Home Run took place last Saturday at Rivets Stadium, 4503 Interstate Blvd., in Loves Park. Nik’s Wish Charity brightens the lives of young adults battling cancer.

Funds from more than 250 runners, an auction, sponsors and donations totaled to more than $112,000. That is enough money to grant 18 wishes.

Organizers said that this year’s race was the most successful 7-K since the tradition started a decade ago.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

COVID-19 mural on display in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — There is a new mural on display in one of Chicago’s neighborhoods that stresses the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The mural is at the corner of 64th and Ashland Avenue, and is part of the “Facebook Open Arts” initiative. It is in partnership with a local health facility in […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Phase II of Atwood Trails complete in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — You might want to go grab your hiking gear or mountain bike and head out to a newly revamped trail. Atwood Trails Phase II, 7074 Rydberg Rd, in New Milford Construction is complete. There is about two miles of multi-use natural surface trails for all levels of experience, which run along […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman, children shot at in vehicle on I-90

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — A women with children in her car was reportedly shot at on I-90 near Rockford on Saturday. The incident happened around 4:14 p.m. near I-90 and Rote Road. Though no one was shot, at least one bullet struck the vehicle, which had children inside at the time. No injuries were reported […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Sports
Rockford, IL
Health
City
Loves Park, IL
Rockford, IL
Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Society
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford art collective unveils new Pecatonica mural

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Another art piece has been unveiled in the Stateline. Pecatonica is now home to a Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Center “CRE8IV” mural, located at the corner of 18th and Main Streets. Belvidere native Brett Whitacre painted the piece, which features indigenous wildflowers and a pre-endangered crane. The RACVB set out […]
PECATONICA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

2K+
Followers
828
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy