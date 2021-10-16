Ohio State accepting submissions for new turf design

( Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Department of Athletics are looking to get fans included in the next turf design at Ohio Stadium.

University officials announced they are looking for fan-inspired design concepts for the new artificial turf that will replace the current turf in Ohio Stadium.

Fans can submit their turf designs on the Athletics Department’s website from now until Oct. 29. Submissions can be entered in the form of photographs or PDFs. Children as welcome to submit ideas as well.

According to a release, an internal department panel will review the submitted designs and create the new look for the field.

The department will share some of the submissions on social media as well.

