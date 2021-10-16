CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCOTLAND FALLS TO PINECREST, 31-25

By Laurinburg Exchange
LAURINBURG — Pinecrest continued a drive from the third quarter into the fourth frame, completing a 50-yard possession with a 1-yard touchdown run with 10:50 left in the game. A two-point conversion gave the Pats a 25-19 lead just moments after Scotland had taken its first lead of the game.

The Scots’ next possession went south quickly and forced a punt that Pinecrest took to the Scotland 41.

The Patriots couldn’t get much closer and punted, pinning the Scots on their own 6. Five plays moved the ball to the 15, but a fourth and 1 failed and Pinecrest took over.

Three plays later, the Patriots scored on a 3-yard touchdown run. A two-point try was no good, but the visitors l;ed 31-19 with 4:41 left.

Scotland didn’t waste any time. Starting from their own 20, went on a 10-play drive that culminated with a 10-yard touchdown run. The PAT was no good, but Scotland was within 31-25 with about 3:30 left.

The ensuing onsides kick was covered by Pinecrest, but the Pats’ possession was marred by a myriad of penalties that saw the visitors turn the ball over on downs at the Scotland 38 with 1:38 left to play.

Scotland’s first three passes gained 6 yards and, on fourth down, the fourth pass of the possession was incomplete, ending the game.

“We just keep doing too many things to kills ourselves,” Scots coach Richard Bailey said. “We didn’t protect well enough … there’s a million things we’ve got to do better.”

Despite outgaining Pinecrest and holding a 24-18 edge in first downs, the Fighting Scot’s five-game winning streak came to an end with the 31-25 loss.

Scotland, now 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference, will be on the road next Friday for a conference game against Lee County.

