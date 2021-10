Tate put up 10 points (5-7 FG), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in Monday's preseason loss to Toronto. Tate made his first start of the preseason with Eric Gordon (ankle) and Danuel House (personal) out, and he responded with a double-figure outing, as the forward was one of five Rockets to manufacture at least 10 points. Although Tate was a consistent starter as a rookie last season, it's looking like he may be used as one of the first players off the bench for head coach Stephen Silas, though the lineup is far from set in stone.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO