CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Gabriel Garcia Marquez' clothes to go on sale in Mexico

By -
AFP
AFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09bhyL_0cSwjpov00
Hundreds of articles of clothing and accessories owned by Nobel Prize-winning Colombian writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez go on sale in Mexico from October 20 /PRENSA LATINA/AFP/File

Lovers of literature and fashion, take note: 400 articles of clothing and accessories from Gabriel Garcia Marquez' wardrobe will go on sale in Mexico next week, the family of the Nobel Prize-winning writer said Friday.

Titled "The Wardrobe of Garcia Marquez," the event will mark the opening of a cultural center in Marquez' residence in southern Mexico where the author of "One Hundred Years of Solitude" lived and wrote for many years.

The items that will go on sale were selected by Marquez' granddaughter Emilia Garcia Elizondo, who will head the future cultural center.

"Gabo" -- Marquez' nickname -- "had favorite tailors and favorite designers," Garcia Elizondo said in a statement.

She added that some of the clothes have "small vestiges of his life as a writer: a jacket with a marker in a pocket, which he used to autograph his books, or even an ink stain."

The writer's trademark tweed jackets are also part of the collection. Items that belonged to his wife, Mercedes Barcha, will also be offered but the outfit she wore when her husband received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1982 will be on display but not for sale.

The sale will kick off on October 20, with the proceeds to be donated to a foundation that helps children from indigenous communities in southern Mexico.

The titan of magical realism, Marquez died on April 17, 2014 at the age of 87 in Mexico City where the Colombian lived part of his life. His wife died at the same age on August 15, 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Manuel Gallegos stops Gabriel Lopez in five, RJJ results from Mexico

The potential showdown between Manuel “El Meno” Gallegos and WBO Latino Super Middleweight Champion Lester Martinez took a curve last night in the first of back-to-back RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® showS, at Auditorio Benito Juarez at Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico. RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS 51, presented...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Marquez Go#Nobel Prize#Colombian
East Bay Times

Mexico danger map: Latest warnings from U.S. State Department

Even as travel is discouraged to all of Mexico because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. State Department continues to update its warnings concerning kidnappings and other crimes in the country’s states. Level 4: The five states with the sternest “do not travel” advisory, because of kidnappings and other crimes,...
AMERICAS
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
ANIMALS
Fox News

Nearly 100,000 people in Mexico have disappeared

Almost 100,000 people have disappeared in Mexico, according to the country’s National Search Commission, which keeps a record existing since 1964. Most are thought to have been killed by drug cartels, their bodies dumped into shallow graves or burned. Searchers have learned over the last decade, since the height of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé Spoilers: Did Kenny Go Back To The U.S. After Emotional Talk With Armando?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode “Fish Or Cut Bait.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way doesn’t have any other couples that come close to being as wholesome as Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio are, so any time there are issues in their relationship, it can be nerve-wracking. The latest episode introduced a new problem in the pair’s relationship, as Kenny confessed he missed his family and felt homesick for Florida. Armando understood his fiancé’s urge to leave Mexico in order to visit family in the United States, but openly expressed his fear that Kenny would get home and realize he doesn’t actually want to get married. After that emotional conversation, we now know part of the answer surrounding whether Kenny left Mexico to go back home, and surprise (or not), the answer came from social media!
TV SERIES
The Free Press - TFP

Where Are Migrants Crossing The Southern Border?

Border officials reported that most encounters with migrants illegally entering the U.S. occurred in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, according to Customs and Border Protection data. Immigration officials encountered 441,855 migrants in the Rio Grande Valley sector between January and August 2021, according to CBP data. More than 1.3 million migrants...
IMMIGRATION
kyma.com

Mexico says it caught replacement leader of drug gang

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say they have caught the replacement leader of a drug gang involved in a bloody turf battle in central Mexico. The suspect was allegedly appointed leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima gang after the group’s founder was arrested in 2020. Prosecutors in the north-central...
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy