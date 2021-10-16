CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden travels to Virginia, New Jersey to help Democrats

By The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va. -- First lady Jill Biden has campaigned for Democrats in Virginia's and New Jersey’s governors' races.

On Friday, Biden appeared at events with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Terry McAuliffe, the former Virginia governor running to regain the post.

The first lady has regularly traveled the country to promote such issues as improving public education and community college, reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic and urging people to get vaccinated against the virus.

But this was Biden's first political trip since her husband took office.

Biden's visits so close to Election Day on Nov. 2 underscore the political stakes for the White House.

