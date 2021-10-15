CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YA Friday: Spooky Season

By Leizel Case
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober is my favorite month! With Halloween right around the corner, I am inclined to binge on spooky tv, podcasts and books. I am a dyed in the wool skeptic, but I love reading about the paranormal and all things strange and mysterious. If you are craving more strange stories, be...

21 Halloween Children’s Books to Enjoy This Spooky Season

I could not be more delighted to present this list of Halloween children’s books. You see, Halloween is my absolute favorite season (yes, season). Furthermore, books and kids are my jam. As an educator, I have told many a silly scary story and shared candy corn at my fair share of class parties. (And, yes, I’m #TeamCandyCorn.)
Downtown Knoxville getting in the spooky season for Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Spiders, ghosts and zombies are coming to downtown Knoxville as a part of the Wicked Cool atmosphere. From Oct. 15-31, 3D installations, spooky photo spots, zombie walks and more can be found throughout Market Square, Gay Street, the Old City and surrounding areas. “There is truly...
Spooky Season Hits Full Swing With New Chucky, Day of the Dead Series

Syfy and USA team up to revamp two iconic horror stories tonight with the debut of Chucky, a new series about the killer doll’s untold origins, and a special preview of Day of the Dead, inspired by George A. Romero’s zombie universe. Also today: Dancing with the Stars stays on theme with a special Disney villains night, the Only Murders in the Building trio faces a revolt, and Tom Hanks and Laura Dern stump for the Academy in a new ABC special. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
Halloween Peeps bring the spooky and sweet to the season

After a spell cast a shadow over last year’s celebration, Halloween Peeps are back on store shelves. For people who cannot resist that sugary, marshmallow treat, there are several designs waiting to be devoured. While always tasty on their own, what other Halloween recipes can get a spooky yet sweet upgrade?
Spooky Box returns to Duck Donuts for Halloween season

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The limited-time Spooky Box is making its BOO-licious return at Duck Donuts, just in time for Halloween season. The Spooky Box will leave chilling goosebumps on your tastebuds with delicious Halloween-inspired combinations, including:. Dirt ‘N Worms: Chocolate icing with Oreo ® cookie pieces and a limited-time gummy...
With spooky season upon us, here are horror films for any mood

We’re well into October, which has been collectively recognized as spooky season for years. The weather is changing and it’s time to curl up and get cozy with some scary streaming movies. However, horror is very much mood and taste-based. Some people enjoy ghost movies over slashers, zombie flicks instead of sci fi. So here are a few new and off-the-beaten path suggestions for whatever you might prefer, across Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max.
8UP Brings Its Igloos Back To The Rooftop Bar For Spooky Season

Patio season is almost over. But, igBoo season is just beginning at 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen in downtown Louisville. This rooftop restaurant and bar in the Hilton Garden Inn is bringing back its famous “IgLOUs” for the third year in a row. And for the second year, it’s opening them up for Halloween.
Cozy Reads for A Cool Fall Evening

My favorite season of the year has finally arrived! There's a wonderful chill in the evening air, and it's the perfect time to grab a pumpkin spice latte, sit down in a comfy chair, and read a cozy mystery. Cozy mysteries usually involve amateur sleuths in a small town setting. Often times, the main characters are a part of the local community, and can be lawyers, librarians, shopkeepers, bakers, etc. But...since it is October and the Halloween Holiday is just around the spooky corner...let's take a look at some cozy mysteries with characters that have that extra special kind of magic!
The Best Horror Novels To Binge Read This Spooky Season

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The witching hour is, as always, approaching, which makes it the perfect time...
YA Friday: Zodiac Signs as YA Books - Scorpio

Scorpio is one of the most misunderstood signs of the zodiac. Because of its incredible passion and power, Scorpio is often mistaken for a fire sign when in fact, Scorpio is a water sign that derives its strength from their emotions. Scorpios are passionate and assertive people with determination and focus you rarely see in other zodiac signs. They will turn to in-depth research to reach the truth behind anything they find meaningful. Great leaders and guides, Scorpios are resourceful, dedicated, and fearless when there is a challenge to be overcome. They will hold on to other people's secrets, even when they aren't very fond of them to begin with, and do anything they can for those they tie themselves to. Scorpio is represented by the symbol of the scorpion, which speaks to this sign's intensity. They don't like to show it, but they're sensitive at heart, so they'll lash out to protect themselves if they feel threatened. Scorpios are intense, enigmatic, independent characters who crackle with intensity and charisma that makes them un-ignorable. Though for all of that power, they often remain unknowable to others because they fiercely guard themselves and their private lives.
Michael Koryta recommends 6 books for spooky season

Michael Koryta, the best-selling author of 16 crime thrillers, writes horror fiction under the pseudonym Scott Carson. His latest Carson novel, Where They Wait, is a Halloween-worthy tale that has inspired him to name his own seasonal favorites. Salem's Lot by Stephen King (1975). I could have selected any of...
Portland party shop has all you need for a spooky season

The Lippman Company has been in the business of partying and entertaining since 1948, making them the Halloween experts!. From costume ideas, decorations, makeup, and much more Lippman’s know exactly how to make sure the Rose City makes the most of spooky season. This third-generation family-owned business welcomes guests to find their perfect costumes or decorations to make sure they celebrate the season right!
Watch now: Why Coles County residents love the spooky season

MATTOON — Matt and Anna Miller's children love trick-or-treating, but they also like seeing everyone else's costumes, so their family takes time every Halloween to give out candy at their Mattoon home. Anna Miller said their Halloween spirit also has led them to add new outdoor decorations every year to...
Infuse Spooky Season With A Bit Of Magic At The Cauldron NYC

Dumbledore’s favorite watering hole has a ton of wizardry in store. This month, The Cauldron NYC (47 Stone Street), a self-proclaimed “magical gastropub,” is hosting all sorts of Halloween activities. All month long, one of Lower Manhattan’s favorite English pubs is going to show you how to make potions that include an Ectoplasm Shot and an interactive potion called The Doom.
Spooky season guide: 13 haunted attractions within driving distance of Charlotte

For many Halloween enthusiasts, myself included, October is synonymous with spooky season. If you enjoy the adrenaline rush from getting scared, this is the roundup for you. Here are 13 haunted attractions located 2 hours or less from Charlotte. It’s time to get spooky. Scarowinds 15 mins from Charlotte Once October rolls around, Carowinds transforms from […] The post Spooky season guide: 13 haunted attractions within driving distance of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
