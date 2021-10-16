CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, NC

Deputies investigating double shooting that left man dead near Dollar General in Caldwell County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 9 days ago
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are investigating a double shooting that has left a man dead in Caldwell County Friday night.

Authorities responded to the scene in the parking lot of a Dollar General in Hudson near Highway 321 just after 8:30 p.m..

Deputies confirmed Terry Dale Hefner, 44, died at the scene and Jody Shane Maltba, 33, was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical but stable condition, authorities said.

Officials said Hefner and Maltba got into a fight and began shooting at each other in the parking lot.

No motive has been released at this point.

Return to this story for updates.

