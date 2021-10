Today, Safety Town shares the video for "Fade Away," the third single off his upcoming LP, Fake It (due 11/12 via Earth Libraries). As described by frontman Jackson Davis, "This song was inspired by the time’s we have as humans where we find moments of temporary total bliss and ignorance to the world’s problems. The subject matter talks about trying to just let all negativity fade away and realize how trivial and pointless most of our worries are. While this is a naive take and many problems must be confronted head on, we as humans need to take times purely for ourselves and just stare at the clouds and remind ourselves that we exist and deserve happiness despite how ridiculously complex and silly the world is. From a music perspective I was very inspired by Washed Out and bands that have a heavy use of harmonies to create a very large open sounding song."

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO