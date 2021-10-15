Overwatch cosplayer spent 250hrs to recreate Widowmaker’s sniper perfectly

Halloween Terror 2021 has begun in Overwatch, with weekly challenges, the return of Junkenstein's Revenge, and more. Over on the Overwatch site, the devs tell us that "it's time for another year of fear." Junkenstein's Revenge is back, and asks you and three other players to "confront a host of haunting horrors, including Junkenstein and his mindless Zomnic horde, the dreadful Monster, the mysterious Summoner, the bloodthirsty Reaper, and the devious Witch of the Wilds." Junkenstein's Endless, meanwhile, has you facing a never-ending stream of "monstrosities." Halloween Terror 2021 also brings with it Challenge Missions — Vengeful Ghost has you chased by a ghost, while Zomnics move faster in Frenzied Stampede and explode in Volatile Zomnics. Three They Were sees three players dealing more damage, and Mystery Swap has heroes "periodically randomiz[ing]". Lastly, Shocking Surprise has some enemies spawning Shock-Tires when they die.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO