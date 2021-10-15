CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overwatch cosplayer spent 250hrs to recreate Widowmaker’s sniper perfectly

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCosplayer Mikomi Hokina went viral for their lifesized recreation of Widowmakers Sniper, which they say took 250 hours to complete. Widowmaker has become one of the more popular characters from Overwatch to cosplay as. Her massive sniper rifle and wide array of skins to choose from gives cosplayers many...

Professional cosplayer spends 250 hours building amazing Widowmaker rifle

One cosplayer brought Widowmaker’s sniper rifle to life through 250 hours of blood, sweat, and tears. _Mikomihokina_, a professional cosplayer, made the Overwatch hero’s rifle themselves. They 3D printed it, sanded the parts, assembled the whole thing, primed and painted it, and put a final coat of varnish on it before showing it off in a video posted to Reddit. The rifle is life-sized and pretty hefty, weighing over 15 pounds, according to _Mikomihokina_.
