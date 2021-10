BOSTON (CBS) — Charlie McAvoy is now going to be a member of the Boston Bruins for a long, long time. The 23-year-old defenseman was all smiles when chatting with reporters about his new eight-year extension with Boston on Friday. Receiving the biggest deal that the Bruins have every handed out likely played a part in McAvoy’s endless grin. But he’s really just happy to be in Boston for the foreseeable future, a place that the Long Island native now calls home. “There is no place I’d rather be,” said McAvoy. “It’s such an emotional day and a bit of a whirlwind,...

