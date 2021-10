(WWJ) Detroit Police are searching for a woman wanted for the attempted murder of a former boyfriend, along with an alleged accomplice. The suspect, identified by police as Mareona Waples, is accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend multiple times as he sat on the porch of a home in the 18000 block of Greeley, in the area of Nevada Ave. and I-75.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO