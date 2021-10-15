CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fewer homes for sale as listings drop

By Breck Dumas
FOXBusiness
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. home sales and new listings both took a hit in September, and the inventory squeeze continues to drive up prices according to the latest data. Numbers released by Redfin on Friday show closed home sales were down 5% last month from September of last year and new listings were down...

FOXBusiness

Home prices rise, and single people are running out of houses to buy

Single people hoping to buy homes in the current housing market are short on options. Solo people heading up their own households are a growing part of the population. The number of one-person households in the United States doubled in the last 40 years, rising to 36.1 million in 2020 from 18.2 million in 1980. Of that group, 19% identify as members of the millennial generation, while another 19% belong to Gen X. About 39% of sole-person households identify as baby boomers and 3% as Gen Z.
REAL ESTATE
Motor City Metro

Check out these homes for sale in Detroit now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This hidden gem may just be what you're looking for! This beautiful home features hardwood floors thru out the living room and 3 bedrooms.
DETROIT, MI
ShareCast

Retail sales unexpectedly drop in September

UK retail sales unexpectedly fell in September for the fifth month in a row, according to data released on Friday by the Office for National Statistics. Sales were down 0.2% versus expectations for a 0.5% increase, driven by a fall in non-food sales. The ONS said this was the longest run of monthly declines in a row since the survey began in 1996. Nevertheless, sales remained 4.2% above pre-pandemic levels.
RETAIL
themreport.com

Decline in Listings Stunts Monthly Home Sales Numbers

"The severe lack of inventory is restricting home sales," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Even though plenty of people bought homes last year, many homebuyers waited while the pandemic went from bad to worse and remote-work policies were finalized. The homebuyers who are just beginning their search are finding that the well has run dry. But I am hopeful that as it becomes easier to get building materials, we will finally have a strong year for new construction in 2022. That's what the market needs more than anything."
REAL ESTATE
Houston Agent Magazine

September saw fewer homes sold, another increase in prices

The continued lack of inventory is restricting home sales nationally. Fewer homes sold in September as new listings fell 9% from last year and closed home sales dropped 5%, according to a new Redfin report. Despite the declines, the median home price rose 14% in September to $376,800, marking the...
HOUSTON, TX
Economy
Homes for Sale
Real Estate
Hartford Courant

Home sales slow in Greater Hartford with fewer property choices and buyers more wary of prices

Home sales in greater Hartford aren’t getting the expected bump up so far this fall, a new report showed Tuesday. The number of single-family houses up for sale plunged nearly 30% in September and sales fell, as buyers appeared more wary of fewer choices and higher prices. The report from the Greater Hartford Association of Realtors, an industry group, also suggested there won’t be a lot of ...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Newly listed homes for sale in the Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County area

Browse through recently listed homes in the Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County real estate market and find your next home!. Over 3000 square feet of living space to call your own! Sitting on a third of an acre, this home offers lots of possibilities to fit your needs. Beautiful beamed cathedral ceilings and a stone wood burning fireplace standout in the spacious family room. The kitchen with breakfast bar seating provides open sight lines to a casual dining area. Low maintenance flooring shines in the front living room, which is currently being used as a bedroom. The main level also includes a spacious utility room that could double as a home office or playroom as well as a full bathroom. Upstairs you'll find 4 ample sized bedrooms, including one with a bonus sitting area, and and a second full bath in the hall. The second level master suite hosts its own private bathroom. Want more space? The screened-in porch gives you extending entertaining area with even more storage in the attached 2 car garage! More space than first meets the eye! Make this home yours today!
COLES COUNTY, IL
Morganton News Herald

Newly listed homes for sale in the Morganton area

Browse through recently listed homes in the Morganton real estate market and find your next home!. MOVE-IN READY and located approximately 1 mile from historic downtown Marion, this home awaits its new owner! It is nestled in a nice neighborhood with the conveniences of a community park/playground, internet/cable availability, city water/sewer, and trash pick-up. The home has a level, fenced-in yard for easy upkeep and a fantastic outdoor entertaining space off of the back deck, complete with horseshoe pits, a gazebo, firepit, and sandbox. There is also ample off-street parking and a storage shed. The main level boasts 2 bedrooms, a newly renovated bathroom, a spacious laundry/mud room, living room, and an updated kitchen with stainless appliances. There is new, waterproof vinyl plank flooring throughout, along with cozy carpeting in the bedrooms. The upper level offers a large bonus/bedroom with closet area and full bathroom. Updated plumbing 2021, electrical 2019/2021, double-pane windows and roof 2009. This one won't last long....schedule your showing today!!
MORGANTON, NC
PHX Sun-Times

Top homes for sale in Phoenix

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Two story townhome located in the desirable town of Scottsdale now on the market! Discover handsome tile floors, cool interior palette, and plenty of
PHOENIX, AZ
Portland Report

Top homes for sale in Portland

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Prepare to fall in love with the 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Beaverton, OR! Cozy up in your living room with a
PORTLAND, OR

