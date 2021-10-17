CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

20-year-old shot and killed almost instantly by suspect after minor crash, FBCSO says

By Briana Conner
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 7 days ago

Authorities in Fort Bend County have arrested a 19-year-old for the "senseless" killing of a driver who they say was shot and killed after the two men were involved in a minor crash Friday.

According to officials, Ramon Vasquez is said to have shot Humphrey Magwira multiple times at the intersection of Beechnut and Addicks-Clodine in the Mission Bend neighborhood.

Magwira, 20, was less than a mile away from his home at the time of the shooting. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds before he was flown to a hospital where he later died.

Doorbell video from the area showed Magwira's car T-bone Vasquez's vehicle at the intersection.

Almost instantly, Vasquez stepped out of his vehicle, fired six shots, then got back in his car and sped off.

Vasquez was later arrested and charged with murder.

He's now in the Fort Bend County Jail. His bond was set at $500,000.

"Totally inappropriate actions of one individual to kill another human over some bent metal," one investigator commented. "It's very upsetting. It's senseless."

The entire incident happened in less than 20 seconds.

Those who lead and live in that community commented about the shooting.

"We're talking about a neighborhood here in our county that is, obviously, heavily populated with several homes," said Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Preston. "It certainly could have been much worse than it was."

"I was very terrified, because I work out outside here," said a neighbor who was awakened by the sound of the shooting. "So, I could have gotten caught in the crossfire."

Investigators originally said it appeared to be a case of deadly road rage, but later said it was not.

Nonie Snider
7d ago

Victim Magwira, 20, was less than a mile away from his home at the time of the shooting. Almost instantly, Vasquez stepped out of his vehicle, fired six shots, then got back in his car and sped off. Vasquez was later arrested and charged with murder. He's now in the Fort Bend County Jail. His bond was set at $500,000.Could have been anyone of us. Someone's Child, Grandchild, brother, cousin, friend, gone. What is the answer?When will it stop?Whats it going to take? When will Judges stop setting bonds be stopped for these types of crimes- Murder should not have a bond!

LINDA Dela Garza
7d ago

when the judge let the convict Walk after the road rage in Houston and he bailed out people now know that All they need is a little money and a flakey judge God help us all

I-95 Yankee
7d ago

You people making racist comments about the situation is one of the many reasons that senseless like this is perpetuated, if you all knew that words, even on comment sections such as this one hold weight, and you need to understand what it is to joke around and be you in on one hand, but in the other hand, not knowing if his family, friends or children, are reading your opinions that are clearly just not appropriate for the situation, it’s not called political correctness, because I’m all for speaking your mind, but this is tact-A seemingly lost concept for adults caught up in the conditioning by MSM propagandist to regress into juvenile states of minds to be most easily manipulated. For example, instead of trying to bring awareness to the comment that racist and wake people up to the consequences of the latter, another poster might fire off a comment about how white people are this and that. Now, instead of discussing the craziness and senseless of the situation we came to read about

