Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be getting a new 2.0 update on November 5, Nintendo has announced. It will be the last major update for the game. As was teased in the September 2021 Nintendo Direct, The Roost will be added to the game. Players can relax in the cafe with Brewster who will be more than happy to serve you a cup of coffee. Other residents may appear as well. You can invite characters of your choosing by scanning Animal Crossing amiibo figures and cards, and some may bring along company. Multiple players can visit at the same time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO